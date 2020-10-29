Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State of Tennessee Ranks No. 10 in 2020 Forbes Best Employers by State Report

Nashville, TN – On Monday, August 24, 2020, Forbes’ released the second annual America’s Best Employers by state report, ranking the State of Tennessee No. 10 out of 75 Tennessee employers having 500 or more employees.  Only three other state governments in the Southeast were recognized, including Mississippi, Virginia, and Louisiana, with the next highest-ranking state being Louisiana at No. 25. Private sector employers in Tennessee’s top 10 ranking include 3M, Whole Foods Market, FedEx, and UnitedHealth Group.

“The State of Tennessee is committed to fostering a great place to work, because it is vital to attracting and retaining the best employees,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Great employees allow us to continue the mission of state government with a focus on raising the bar for performance and outcomes for citizens.”

To determine the list, Forbes enlisted Statista to survey 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Respondents rated their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, openness to telecommuting, and if they would recommend their employer to others.

“We are working to continuously innovate and improve our employment practices to provide the best employee experience,” Department of Human Resources Commissioner Juan Williams said. “To sustain continuity of operations during the pandemic, the state was able to expand work from home up to 57% of the workforce.”

The State of Tennessee continues to employ innovative, best practice strategies to modernize the state workplace, including virtual engagement, performance management, diversity and equity, workforce surveys, and flex schedules.

To view Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State report, click here.

For more information about Tennessee Department of Human Resources and apply for current mission-critical career opportunities, visit www.TN.gov/Careers.

