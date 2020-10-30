Enrico Frank Andreoli Montreal Releases New Blog Site on Wildlife Conservation in Montreal

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA , October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to learn more about unique wildlife around Montreal, Canada, can now access up-to-date information through a new blog microsite by field expert Enrico Andreoli of Montreal.

The new website can be found at http://www.enricofrankandreolimontreal.com/. Andreoli said he decided to he created the website to provide helpful information to animal lovers who are fascinated by animals such as the Canada lynx. This threatened species is a North native, as it has historically resided in Canada and Alaska. However, it can also be found in Washington, Colorado, Maine, and Montana. According to Andreoli, these animals favor subalpine forests, whereas those in Eastern areas typically prefer boreal forests. The Canada lynx stands out for its mesmerizing silver fur. However, it is not uncommon for onlookers to mistake these animals for bobcats.

In addition to discussing the Canada lynx, the new blog site by Andreoli offers a look at several other species that are endangered in the Montreal area. These include, for example, monarch butterflies and brown snakes. Brown snakes, which are found in Montreal and make up one of just three species in Quebec, also face danger as a result of recent real estate development projects. In an effort to protect them, scientists have been developing dens that resemble their shrub-like environments.

Other endangered species outlined on the website include the bobolink bird and the spiny softshell turtle, which can be found in both Canada and the United States. According to Andreoli, Montreal features many green parks and territories that house hundreds of these types of valuable species. Unfortunately, environmental factors, such as climate change, are putting these animals at risk.

In light of the above, Andreoli said his main aim with the new website is to motivate more people to show a greater appreciation for and protect the Canada lynx and other special species going forward.

