Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $20.0 million, or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, on revenues of $134.8 million. Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) was $0.1 million. The reported third quarter 2020 net loss included the following more significant charges and gains:



Non-cash write-down of inventory totaling $5.9 million ($4.7 million after-tax, or $0.08 per share)

Non-cash gains on extinguishment of convertible senior notes of $5.9 million ($4.7 million after-tax, or $0.08 per share)

Third quarter 2020 highlights and corporate actions included:

Generated $87.0 million in cash flow from operations

Reduced net debt (defined as total debt less cash) by $91.9 million, including the repayment of $52.0 million of revolver borrowings and the purchase of $17.2 million principal amount of the convertible senior notes at an average discount to par value of 45%

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"Our third quarter results were generally in line with our internal forecasts and the limited guidance that we were able to provide but the mix was different. Our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment results were below our previous guidance due to delays in customer activity and timing of orders. Our third quarter bookings improved sequentially to $70 million, including two notable project awards exceeding $10 million each, yielding a book-to-bill ratio for the third quarter of 0.9x. Backlog totaled $227 million as of September 30, 2020, a sequential decline of 3%. Reflecting some improvement in U.S. land activity in the latter part of the quarter, revenues in our Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments increased 3% and 25% sequentially, despite numerous storm disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which hampered our offshore Completion Services activity.

"We generated $87 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter and reduced our net debt by $92 million, demonstrating our continued emphasis on reducing costs and implementing strict capital discipline in this challenging operating environment while continuing to support our customers with strong technology offerings and safe operations. Since December 31, 2019, we have generated $131 million in cash flow from operations and have reduced our net debt by $130 million."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $78.7 million and Segment EBITDA (Note B) of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $94.9 million and Segment EBITDA of $15.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Revenues decreased 17% sequentially, due primarily to a reduction in the segment's connector product sales. Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 12% compared to 16% in the second quarter of 2020.

Backlog totaled $227 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of 3% sequentially and 23% year-over-year. During the third quarter, the segment received two notable project awards exceeding $10 million each. Third quarter 2020 bookings of $70 million were up sequentially, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x in the period.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $37.4 million and a Segment EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $36.3 million and a Segment EBITDA loss of $5.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Included in the third quarter 2020 results for the Completion Services business were $1.2 million of expenses associated with prior-year insurance claims and a bad debt provision on a receivable from a customer claiming bankruptcy protection. During the second quarter of 2020, the Completion Services business recorded a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $3.0 million, severance and downsizing charges of $3.5 million and a $0.7 million bad debt provision on a receivable from a customer claiming bankruptcy protection.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $18.7 million and a Segment EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $15.0 million and a Segment EBITDA loss of $5.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Downhole Technologies segment recorded a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $5.9 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the segment recorded a $1.5 million bad debt provision on a receivable from a customer claiming bankruptcy protection and $1.3 million of expenses associated with workforce reductions and facility closures.

Interest Expense, Net

The Company reported net interest expense of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, including $1.9 million of non-cash amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs.

Other Income, Net

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized non-cash gains of $5.9 million in connection with the purchases of $17.2 million principal amount of its 1.50% convertible senior notes (due February 2023) at a significant discount to the carrying value of the recorded liability. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized non-cash gains of $4.8 million in connection with the purchases of $12.0 million principal amount of the convertible senior notes.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate benefit of 27.8% in the third quarter of 2020, which compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 21.9% in the second quarter of 2020. The Company received $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to its 2018 and 2019 net operating loss carryback claims afforded under the CARES Act.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2020, $19.0 million was outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility, compared to $71.0 million outstanding as of June 30, 2020. Cash on-hand totaled $79.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $53.8 million as of June 30, 2020. The total amount available to be drawn under the revolving credit facility was $83.8 million as of October 1, 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company purchased $17.2 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes for $9.5 million in cash. Since September 2019, the Company has purchased $42.6 million principal amount of its convertible senior notes for $26.8 million in cash.

The Company's total debt represented 20% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2020, compared to 25% as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com . Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode 49966262. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com .

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company and our customers and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenues: Products $ 72,598 $ 82,643 $ 122,067 $ 258,221 $ 363,360 Services 62,161 63,602 141,630 242,477 415,633 134,759 146,245 263,697 500,698 778,993 Costs and expenses: Product costs 66,789 68,088 90,796 224,623 275,353 Service costs 53,822 59,995 110,294 221,673 333,727 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)(1) 120,611 128,083 201,090 446,296 609,080 Selling, general and administrative expense 21,389 23,992 31,935 71,505 93,527 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,251 24,646 31,366 75,306 94,800 Impairments of goodwill — — — 406,056 — Impairments of fixed assets — 2,992 33,697 8,190 33,697 Other operating expense (income), net (652 ) (134 ) 519 (679 ) 34 165,599 179,579 298,607 1,006,674 831,138 Operating loss (30,840 ) (33,334 ) (34,910 ) (505,976 ) (52,145 ) Interest expense, net (3,549 ) (4,179 ) (4,352 ) (11,232 ) (13,721 ) Other income, net(2) 6,744 5,994 1,190 13,512 2,866 Loss before income taxes (27,645 ) (31,519 ) (38,072 ) (503,696 ) (63,000 ) Income tax benefit 7,676 6,893 6,204 54,060 6,744 Net loss $ (19,969 ) $ (24,626 ) $ (31,868 ) $ (449,636 ) $ (56,256 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (7.52 ) $ (0.95 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (7.52 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,871 59,839 59,423 59,788 59,362 Diluted 59,871 59,839 59,423 59,788 59,362





(1) Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $5.9 million (in product costs) recognized in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included non-cash inventory impairment charges of $31.2 million ($17.9 million in product costs and $13.3 million in service costs). (2) Other income, net included non-cash gains of $5.9 million recognized in connection with the purchases of $17.2 million principal amount of the 1.50% convertible senior notes in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other income, net included non-cash gains totaling $10.7 million recognized in connection with the purchases of $34.9 million principal amount of the 1.50% convertible senior notes.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,701 $ 8,493 Accounts receivable, net 158,184 233,487 Inventories, net 180,497 221,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,921 20,107 Total current assets 433,303 483,429 Property, plant, and equipment, net 390,962 459,724 Operating lease assets, net 36,902 43,616 Goodwill, net 76,051 482,306 Other intangible assets, net 211,804 230,091 Other noncurrent assets 31,764 28,701 Total assets $ 1,180,786 $ 1,727,867 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,620 $ 25,617 Accounts payable 36,666 78,368 Accrued liabilities 49,755 48,840 Current operating lease liabilities 7,942 8,311 Income taxes payable 3,501 4,174 Deferred revenue 48,851 17,761 Total current liabilities 172,335 183,071 Long-term debt 163,526 222,552 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,459 35,777 Deferred income taxes 26,643 38,079 Other noncurrent liabilities 23,485 24,421 Total liabilities 416,448 503,900 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 733 726 Additional paid-in capital 1,119,860 1,114,521 Retained earnings 348,074 797,710 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,410 ) (67,746 ) Treasury stock (623,919 ) (621,244 ) Total stockholders' equity 764,338 1,223,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,180,786 $ 1,727,867





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (449,636 ) $ (56,256 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 75,306 94,800 Impairments of goodwill 406,056 — Impairments of inventories 31,151 — Impairments of fixed assets 8,190 33,697 Stock-based compensation expense 5,346 12,822 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,937 5,903 Deferred income tax benefit (16,915 ) (11,935 ) Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (10,721 ) — Gains on disposals of assets (2,088 ) (2,310 ) Other, net 3,732 1,216 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 67,371 24,993 Inventories 9,174 (6,867 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (39,594 ) 3,143 Income taxes payable 248 1,948 Deferred revenue 31,114 11,793 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 6,471 2,947 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 131,142 115,894 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,277 ) (45,832 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 8,984 3,619 Other, net (444 ) (1,534 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,737 ) (43,747 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 72,173 175,306 Revolving credit facility repayments (105,104 ) (246,450 ) Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes (20,078 ) (858 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments, net (337 ) (434 ) Payment of financing costs (962 ) (18 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements

due to vesting of stock awards (2,675 ) (3,698 ) Purchases of treasury stock — (757 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (56,983 ) (76,909 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (214 ) 101 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 71,208 (4,661 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 8,493 19,316 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 79,701 $ 14,655 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 5,716 $ 8,378 Income taxes, net (37,393 ) (2,522 )





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020(2) June 30,



2020(3) September 30,



2019(4) September 30,



2020(5) September 30,



2019(6) Revenues: Well Site Services: Completion Services $ 34,893 $ 36,175 $ 103,966 $ 153,994 $ 307,928 Drilling Services 2,479 169 12,034 7,179 32,430 Total Well Site Services 37,372 36,344 116,000 161,173 340,358 Downhole Technologies 18,713 14,965 42,882 74,743 143,912 Offshore/Manufactured Products(1): Project-driven products 41,004 51,365 39,474 129,157 105,236 Short-cycle products 7,864 11,452 34,698 41,334 101,722 Other products and services 29,806 32,119 30,643 94,291 87,765 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 78,674 94,936 104,815 264,782 294,723 Total revenues $ 134,759 $ 146,245 $ 263,697 $ 500,698 $ 778,993 Operating income (loss): Well Site Services: Completion Services $ (14,330) $ (22,475) $ 1,719 $ (176,408) $ (2,282) Drilling Services 458 (445) (36,495) (5,338) (43,655) Total Well Site Services (13,872) (22,920) (34,776) (181,746) (45,937) Downhole Technologies (12,594) (11,110) 659 (216,395) 3,251 Offshore/Manufactured Products 3,875 9,419 11,139 (82,202) 26,207 Corporate (8,249) (8,723) (11,932) (25,633) (35,666) Total operating loss $ (30,840) $ (33,334) $ (34,910) $ (505,976) $ (52,145)





(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data. (2) Operating income (loss) for three months ended September 30, 2020 included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $5.9 million related to the Downhole Technologies segment. In the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, operating income (loss) included $0.3 million of severance charges. (3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $3.0 million and severance and downsizing charges of $3.5 million related to the Completion Services business. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included $1.3 million of severance and downsizing charges. In the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, operating income (loss) included $0.3 million of severance charges. (4) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $0.3 million related to the Completion Services business and $0.4 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment and a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $33.7 million related to the Drilling Services business. (5) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $127.1 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $9.0 million and severance and downsizing charges of $3.9 million related to the Completion Services business. In the Drilling Services business, operating income (loss) included a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $5.2 million and $0.2 million of severance and downsizing charges. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $192.5 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $5.9 million and $1.3 million of severance and downsizing charges. In the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $86.5 million, non-cash inventory charges of $16.2 million and $0.7 million of severance charges. (6) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $1.3 million related to the Completions Services business and $1.7 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment and a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $33.7 million related to the Drilling Services business.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

SEGMENT EBITDA (B)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Well Site Services: Completion Services: Operating income (loss) $ (14,330 ) $ (22,475 ) $ 1,719 $ (176,408 ) $ (2,282 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 12,914 13,352 17,024 41,032 51,558 Impairment of goodwill — — — 127,054 — Impairment of inventories — — — 8,981 — Impairment of fixed assets — 2,992 — 2,992 — Other income 638 1,115 1,082 2,428 2,472 EBITDA $ (778 ) $ (5,016 ) $ 19,825 $ 6,079 $ 51,748 Drilling Services: Operating income (loss) $ 458 $ (445 ) $ (36,495 ) $ (5,338 ) $ (43,655 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 16 16 3,164 302 9,729 Impairment of fixed assets — — 33,697 5,198 33,697 Other income — — 50 — 197 EBITDA $ 474 $ (429 ) $ 416 $ 162 $ (32 ) Total Well Site Services: Operating loss $ (13,872 ) $ (22,920 ) $ (34,776 ) $ (181,746 ) $ (45,937 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 12,930 13,368 20,188 41,334 61,287 Impairment of goodwill — — — 127,054 — Impairment of inventories — — — 8,981 — Impairments of fixed assets — 2,992 33,697 8,190 33,697 Other income 638 1,115 1,132 2,428 2,669 Segment EBITDA $ (304 ) $ (5,445 ) $ 20,241 $ 6,241 $ 51,716 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ (12,594 ) $ (11,110 ) $ 659 $ (216,395 ) $ 3,251 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,701 5,619 5,309 16,904 15,631 Impairment of goodwill — — — 192,502 — Impairment of inventories 5,921 — — 5,921 — Other income (expense) (7 ) (13 ) (2 ) (97 ) 12 Segment EBITDA $ (979 ) $ (5,504 ) $ 5,966 $ (1,165 ) $ 18,894 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income (loss) $ 3,875 $ 9,419 $ 11,139 $ (82,202 ) $ 26,207 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,401 5,476 5,680 16,505 17,240 Impairment of goodwill — — — 86,500 — Impairment of inventories — — — 16,249 — Other income 171 113 60 460 185 Segment EBITDA $ 9,447 $ 15,008 $ 16,879 $ 37,512 $ 43,632 Corporate: Operating loss $ (8,249 ) $ (8,723 ) $ (11,932 ) $ (25,633 ) $ (35,666 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 219 183 189 563 642 EBITDA $ (8,030 ) $ (8,540 ) $ (11,743 ) $ (25,070 ) $ (35,024 )





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net loss $ (19,969 ) $ (24,626 ) $ (31,868 ) $ (449,636 ) $ (56,256 ) Income tax benefit (7,676 ) (6,893 ) (6,204 ) (54,060 ) (6,744 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 24,251 24,646 31,366 75,306 94,800 Impairments of goodwill — — — 406,056 — Impairments of inventories 5,921 — — 31,151 — Impairments of fixed assets — 2,992 33,697 8,190 33,697 Interest expense, net 3,549 4,179 4,352 11,232 13,721 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (5,942 ) (4,779 ) — (10,721 ) — Consolidated EBITDA (A) $ 134 $ (4,481 ) $ 31,343 $ 17,518 $ 79,218





(A) The term Consolidated EBITDA consists of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and adjustments for certain other items such as non-cash asset impairment charges and gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes. Consolidated EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles. (B) The terms EBITDA and Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, and adjustments for certain other items such as non-cash asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA and Segment EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA and Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

713-652-0582

SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.