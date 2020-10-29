Los Alamos History Museum Provides Immersive Experience - Virtually and In-Person

/EIN News/ -- Los Alamos, NM, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Alamos, New Mexico—where discoveries are made—is well known for its storied past, dating back to a series of volcanic eruptions 1.6 million years ago. From geological landmarks to Ancestral Pueblo people, the site of the Ranch School, and the atomic history that helped to end WWII, Los Alamos has a wealth of historical sites and stories to bring to life—all of which are captured by the Los Alamos History Museum’s exhibits and programs.

“With a variety of dynamic exhibits, lectures, activities and opportunities to walk back through time, the museum is a draw for visitors, bringing in history buffs from across the globe,” said Kelly Stewart, Marketing Manager for Los Alamos County. “With COVID-19 changing visitation across the globe, the Los Alamos History Museum has developed an immersive online experience for people. If you’re looking for a fun way to supplement virtual learning, an opportunity to take a virtual vacation, or just an entertaining and educational look at the history of Northern New Mexico, look no further than this incredible online collection.”

The museum currently has several rotating online exhibits, as well as a wide array of virtual content to include lectures, suggested historical hikes for locals, an interactive History at Home program perfect for students engaging in virtual or remote learning, a regularly updated historical blog and a driving tour for those in the area.

“The two current virtual exhibits explore the effects of the Cerro Grande Fire and Los Alamos’ famed softball team from the 1950s through 1970s—Pierotti’s Clowns. Both offer immersive experiences that transport you back into the past of Los Alamos,” Stewart added. “I commend the museum for making this amazing content accessible to the public during a global pandemic.”

In addition to online content, the museum has unique items for sale, all designed by museum staff and made locally in Los Alamos. Favorites include martini glasses inscribed with J. Robert Oppenheimer’s martini recipe, an intergalactic activity book for children, and “Fat Man”-“Little Boy” earrings.

The museum is currently open to visitors Monday through Friday, from 10am–2pm. For more information on the museum, to shop or to visit virtually, go to https://www.losalamoshistory.org. For information and ideas on other Los Alamos attractions and experiences, go to https://visitlosalamos.org/.

Jamie Dickerman Los Alamos 5057202195 jdickerman@griffinassoc.com