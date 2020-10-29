Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2020 Third Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2020, after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2020 third quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the following day, Tuesday November 3, 2020. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Tuesday November 3, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) North America: +1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free) United Kingdom: +44 (0)80 0028 8438 International: +1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra’s website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra’s website until November 10, 2020. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until November 10, 2020. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), conference ID: 1264726.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, trading on the NYSE American (GTE), the Toronto Stock Exchange (GTE) and the London Stock Exchange (GTE), and operating in South America. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. Gran Tierra has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov, and Gran Tierra’s reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry, President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-403-265-3221