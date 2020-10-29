Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,403 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:55 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took money from the cash register and the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, 19 year-old Matthias Onley, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.