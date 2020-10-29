Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:55 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took money from the cash register and the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, 19 year-old Matthias Onley, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto).