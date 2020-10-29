Arrests Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of F Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:34 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. Some of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 22 year-old Dahmad Smith, of Northeast, DC, 31 year-old Amber Freeman, and 28 year-old Brittany Riddick, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two. Smith was also charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Also, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 28 year-old Jalen Blackwell, of Hyattsville, MD, and 21 year-old Micah Burgess, of Accokeek, MD, were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Burgess was also charged with No Permit, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation.

