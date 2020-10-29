Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and a Credit Card Fraud Offense: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One and a Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

Between Tuesday, October 19, 2020, at approximately 11:15 pm, and Wednesday, October 20, 2020, at approximately 7:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took a wallet containing credit cards and then fled the location. The suspect later used the stolen credit cards at an establishment.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/AiwPuFiXBas

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.