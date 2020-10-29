Backers Invited to Support Artist Tsukiyo Hoshikage’s Kamiyomoji Kotodama Calligraphy Arts Project via Kickstarter

KANAGAWA, JAPAN, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese calligrapher and visual artist Tsukiyo Hoshikage is inviting backers to complete the funding required for her Kamiyomoji Kotodama Calligraphy Art project in Japan. Hoshikage’s ongoing crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter has raised over 80 per cent of the required amount from 20 backers, and will end on November 2, 2020.

Born and brought up in Japan, Hoshikage moved to New York City when she turned 20 to study arts and design. She then worked as a freelance artist for about 15 years in the United States.

In April 2012, Hoshikage permanently moved back to Japan due to personal reasons. It was then that she suffered great losses with the passing of her mother and sister. To heal and overcome her despair, Hoshikage says, “I took some time off from everything. I traveled around the country, mostly visiting shrines and temples. Doing that gave me a lot of comfort and healing and helped me rediscover the beauty of Japanese culture all over again. It also led me to know the existence of Kamiyomoji or Jindai-moji, the ancient Japanese characters.”

She continues, “The number of Kamiyomoji discovered in Japan is about 30. As far as I know, there are now four or five very popular characters out of the 30. It is said that some of the Kamiyomoji are as old as the early Jomon period (about 10,000 BC or during the Stone Age). Some of them also look very similar to cuneiform (Hebrew characters), Hangul characters (Korean), etc. So based on what we know, I think it’s additional proof that we all originated from one source.”

Kamiyomoji is derived from the words "Kamiyo" which means "the age of gods," and "moji" referring to the term "character(s)." This may be literally translated to mean these characters were used “in the era where gods existed,” long before modern Japanese characters like Kanji, Hiragana and Katakana were introduced.

The growing popularity of Kamiyomoji has led to increased study of the writing form. This encouraging trend may lead to increased understanding of its role in Japanese history and culture.

All pledges for this project are welcome. Backers who donate from as little as US$4 will receive copies of original art by Hoshikage. Of course, the higher the pledge, the more substantial the reward, including opportunities to have the backer’s name written using Kamiyomoji characters.

For more information on the Kamiyomoji Kotodama Calligraphy Arts project, please visit its official Kickstarter crowdfunding page.