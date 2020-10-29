NY State of Health 2021 Open Enrollment Period

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that on November 1, NY State of Health - the state's official health plan Marketplace - will launch Open Enrollment for 2021 Qualified Health Plans.

"New York has done more than any state to expand access to healthcare and make high-quality insurance available to everyone," Governor Cuomo said. "And as we continue to fight COVID-19, making sure every New Yorker is insured and has access to quality healthcare has only become more critical. If you are not insured, make 2021 the year you change that, go online or call NY State of Health for assistance."

Access to health insurance is particularly important as New York continues to confront a global pandemic, and all New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan through NYSOH are encouraged to renew their coverage. Anyone without health insurance should also visit the website and take this opportunity to enroll. Open Enrollment will continue through January 31, 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, consumers already enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan will have their coverage continued automatically and do not need to renew at this time.

NY State of Health, together with the State Department of Financial Services and New York State insurers, launched a Special Enrollment Period in February 2020 and recently extended it through the end of the year, to ensure that people do not avoid seeking COVID-19-related testing or medical care due to a lack of health insurance coverage.

Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said, "NY State of Health continues to serve as a safety net for consumers in need of coverage during the public health emergency and has seen enrollment levels increase to over 5.5 million people. As we look ahead to 2021, the plan choices are consistent with 2020 and we will continue to be available to help consumers enroll through both the Customer Service Center and enrollment assistors, who will be available by phone."