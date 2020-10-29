Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, today announced plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, before market open.



The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics



Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics’ manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 949-5296

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com



Media:

Marissa Hanify

Director, Corporate Communications

marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick

1AB

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com