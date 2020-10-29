Resuscitation Devices Market Was Worth US$ 6.2 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9%

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Resuscitation Devices Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The Global Resuscitation Devices Market generated revenue of US$ 6.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Resuscitation devices are utilized in nearly any emergency situation, intending to start automatic breathing. Resuscitation devices incorporate several devices for instance resuscitation trolley, resuscitation masks, resuscitation suction and mechanical pumps, resuscitation pediatric spacer, ventilators, and others. Resuscitation devices are usually latex-free, disposable type, and for single patient use. As well, personal protective equipment (PPE gear) like eye protection, gloves, and apron should be used with resuscitation devices. Resuscitation devices intend to begin natural breathing by mechanically oxygenating the lungs. These devices plan to enhance tissue uptake of oxygen, reserve the metabolic rate of oxygen, and increase oxygen transfer.

View this Report with Table of Contents : https://www.insightslice.com/resuscitation-devices-market

The increasing occurrence of target diseases, growing demand for emergency care, developing attention on providing public-access defibrillators, high prevalence of premature deliveries, and teaching and consciousness activities on defibrillators are boosting the expansion of the resuscitation devices market. Furthermore, as stated by WHO, cardiac disorders are the main reason for death worldwide taking around 17.9 million lives each year. This will increase the demand for resuscitation devices as cardiovascular disorders are the foremost reason for demise and that propels the resuscitation devices market. Additionally, clinical benefits connected with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and growing necessity for medical services around the globe will boost the resuscitation device market in the assessment period.

Hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers are the prevalent end user segment of resuscitation devices

The global resuscitation devices market is segmented on the basis of product, patient type, end user, and geography. By Product the market is further divided into airway management devices, external defibrillators, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. Based on Patient type market is divided into adult patients, and pediatric patients. Depending on the end-users market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care settings, and other. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care settings, and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the highest share of the global resuscitation devices market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing trend of bulk purchasing, increasing number of donations with regard to the purchase/implementation of defibrillators, growing number of trauma cases and road accidents across the globe, and the launch of training programs to efficiently undertake and operate lifesaving defibrillation procedures.

Access the Sample of this Report : https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/503

Based on geography, the global Resuscitation Devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada and Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Related report :

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market : https://www.insightslice.com/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market : https://www.insightslice.com/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market : https://www.insightslice.com/facial-rejuvenation-market

Geographically, North America leads global resuscitation devices market. Continual launch of new resuscitation gadgets by main companies in this region directed to surge implementation of resuscitation devices and therefore boosts the market expansion. European market is regarded as the subsequent highest market of resuscitation equipment. Growing application of resuscitation devices by pharmaceutical and medical expert in Europe will improve the market development. The APAC region recognized as a developing market for resuscitation devices owing to growing consciousness and understanding about resuscitation devices in APAC region.

Major players active in the global resuscitation devices market GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, KARL STORZ, 3M, Teleflex, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Flexicare , Physio-Control, Intersurgical, Smiths Medical, Ambu , Mindray Medical, Cardinal Health, Roper Technologies, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Vyaire Medical, ResMed Inc., Nihon Kohden, Salter Labs, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Buy this Report : https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/503

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA) : +1 707 736 6633 Email address : alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com