Flexion Therapeutics to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that it will report its third-quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The company hosted a conference call on October 13, 2020, in conjunction with reporting preliminary third-quarter net sales. A replay of that call is available on Flexion’s corporate website: https://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The ompany's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

