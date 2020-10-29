Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farmer Bros. Co. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an update on its first quarter events after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Deverl Maserang, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Drake, will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results. The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the webcast are:             

When: Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9r456oc
Dial in: Toll Free: 1-(844) 423-9890 or international: 1-(716) 247-5805  
  Passcode/ID: 5042339

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website, and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Bros. Co.
Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

