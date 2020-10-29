FTAI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’20 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (16,259 ) Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (25,958 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.30 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 39,856 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 58,636

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the third quarter of 2020, total FAD was $39.9 million. This amount includes $74.5 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, offset by $(0.3) million from our infrastructure business and $(34.3) million from corporate and other.

Third Quarter 2020 Dividends

On October 29, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, payable on November 30, 2020 to the holders of record on November 16, 2020.

Additionally, on October 29, 2020, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.50000 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, payable on December 15, 2020 to the holders of record on December 1, 2020.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred and Series B Preferred dividends declared in October 2020 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.10809 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.22191 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.33000





Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563





Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.50000

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.





Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 69,799 $ 87,259 $ 236,082 $ 238,911 Infrastructure revenues 13,910 65,441 54,776 178,531 Total revenues 83,709 152,700 290,858 417,442 Expenses Operating expenses 23,128 82,719 81,144 222,812 General and administrative 4,241 5,535 13,292 13,270 Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,442 5,343 9,297 9,125 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,591 7,378 14,113 16,926 Depreciation and amortization 42,626 43,265 126,543 124,180 Asset impairment 3,915 — 14,391 — Interest expense 26,904 25,190 71,559 71,318 Total expenses 107,847 169,430 330,339 457,631 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (2,501 ) (974 ) (5,445 ) (1,527 ) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net (1,114 ) 37,060 (2,165 ) 61,400 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (4,724 ) — Interest income 58 121 121 452 Other income — 1,131 32 3,465 Total other (expense) income (3,557 ) 37,338 (12,181 ) 63,790 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (27,695 ) 20,608 (51,662 ) 23,601 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,486 ) 872 (6,334 ) (1,189 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (25,209 ) 19,736 (45,328 ) 24,790 Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 940 1,331 1,883 Net (loss) income (25,209 ) 20,676 (43,997 ) 26,673 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations (3,876 ) (5,111 ) (12,724 ) (13,051 ) Discontinued operations — 116 — 101 Dividends on preferred shares 4,625 — 13,243 — Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (25,958 ) $ 25,671 $ (44,516 ) $ 39,623 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.44 Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.44 Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,022,302 85,996,067 86,013,485 85,990,131 Diluted 86,022,302 86,005,604 86,013,485 86,013,539





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,799 $ 226,512 Restricted cash 43,607 16,005 Accounts receivable, net 78,054 49,470 Leasing equipment, net 1,703,498 1,707,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,588 37,466 Finance leases, net 13,189 8,315 Property, plant, and equipment, net 917,872 732,109 Investments 158,215 180,550 Intangible assets, net 21,142 27,692 Goodwill 122,735 122,639 Other assets 134,631 129,105 Total assets $ 3,375,330 $ 3,236,922 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 88,050 $ 144,855 Debt, net 1,801,573 1,420,928 Maintenance deposits 154,661 208,944 Security deposits 35,836 45,252 Operating lease liabilities 62,209 36,968 Other liabilities 32,154 41,118 Total liabilities $ 2,174,483 $ 1,898,065 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 85,617,146 and 84,917,448 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $ 856 $ 849 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 9,120,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 91 81 Additional paid in capital 1,130,121 1,110,122 Retained earnings 60,760 190,453 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (16,450 ) 372 Shareholders' equity 1,175,378 1,301,877 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 25,469 36,980 Total equity 1,200,847 1,338,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,375,330 $ 3,236,922





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (43,997 ) $ 26,673 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 5,445 1,527 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1,331 ) — Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 2,165 (61,416 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (12,275 ) (3,863 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,724 — Equity-based compensation 1,323 1,604 Depreciation and amortization 126,543 125,877 Asset impairment 14,391 — Change in current and deferred income taxes (7,374 ) (1,906 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative 181 4,130 Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 23,394 24,008 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,156 5,995 Bad debt expense 1,997 3,139 Other 1,152 748 Change in: Accounts receivable (43,014 ) (16,002 ) Other assets 1,253 (15,128 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (32,415 ) 2,101 Management fees payable to affiliate (20,965 ) 8,961 Other liabilities 1,040 (13,735 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,393 92,713 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (4,407 ) (13,500 ) Principal collections on finance leases 7,001 13,094 Acquisition of leasing equipment (252,859 ) (287,508 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (209,662 ) (243,707 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles 1,997 (101 ) Purchase deposits for acquisitions (5,320 ) (45,852 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 53,707 166,290 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 7 Return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities — 1,424 Return of deposit on sale of engine 2,350 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (407,193 ) $ (409,853 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 883,981 $ 568,704 Repayment of debt (495,991 ) (218,934 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (20,416 ) (31,585 ) Receipt of security deposits 1,564 5,802 Return of security deposits (3,815 ) (368 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 25,102 49,356 Release of maintenance deposits (12,429 ) (23,822 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 20,223 82,888 Purchase of non-controlling interest (110 ) — Cash dividends - common shares (85,177 ) (85,154 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (13,243 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 299,689 $ 346,887 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (79,111 ) 29,747 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 242,517 120,837 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 163,406 $ 150,584

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (25,958 ) $ 24,847 $ (45,847 ) $ 37,841 Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,486 ) 872 (6,334 ) (1,189 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 621 405 1,323 1,166 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,442 5,343 9,297 9,125 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — 4,724 — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — 4,380 181 4,130 Add: Asset impairment charges 3,915 — 14,391 — Add: Incentive allocations — 3,736 — 6,109 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 52,532 49,985 149,937 148,188 Add: Interest expense 26,904 25,190 71,559 71,318 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 120 (801 ) (167 ) (895 ) Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 2,501 974 5,445 1,527 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (1,955 ) (2,928 ) (7,406 ) (7,866 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 58,636 $ 112,003 $ 197,103 $ 269,454

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $42,626 and $43,265, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $953 and $1,072 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $8,953 and $5,648, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $126,543 and $124,180, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,016 and $5,736 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $20,378 and $18,272, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) net loss of $(2,590) and $(1,096), (ii) interest expense of $367 and $30, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,389 and $265, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $(79) and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivatives of $1,033 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) net loss of $(5,593) and $(1,793), (ii) interest expense of $848 and $101, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,797 and $797, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $533 and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivatives of $248 and $0, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity-based compensation of $97 and $57, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1 and $12, (iii) interest expense of $322 and $813, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,535 and $1,261 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $0 and $785, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity based compensation of $196 and $176, (ii) provision for income taxes of $44 and $38, (iii) interest expense of $1,553 and $2,758, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $4,583 and $3,633, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $38 and $1,261 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $992 and $0, respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 28,393 $ 92,713 Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 7,001 13,094 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 53,707 166,297 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — 1,424 Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — (29,513 ) Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 94,101 33,803 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 183,202 $ 277,818

________________________________________________________

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 exclude repayments of $220,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility, $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 exclude repayments of $175,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $14,421 for the CMQR Credit Agreement.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 74,521 $ (297 ) $ (34,368 ) $ 39,856 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (3,681 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (16,020 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (36,414 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (16,259 )

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 277,917 $ (5,275 ) $ (89,440 ) $ 183,202 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (7,001 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (53,707 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (94,101 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 28,393

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.

If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.