SPX Announces Appointment of Ankush Kumar as Executive Officer and Leader of Global Cooling Businesses

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) today announced that Ankush Kumar, who joined the company in 2018 as President of the company’s HVAC Cooling business, has been appointed as an Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Kumar will also now assume leadership for SPX’s Process Cooling organization, giving him responsibility for all Cooling operations globally.

“Ankush is an excellent addition to our strong team of executive leaders,” said Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Corporation. “He has been instrumental in driving substantial operational improvements across our global HVAC cooling businesses through his expertise in strategy development, operations, channel management, and strategic pricing. His demonstrated ability to implement process discipline and build organizational capabilities make him a tremendous asset to our culture of continuous improvement and value creation for shareholders.”

Prior to joining SPX in 2018, Mr. Kumar led the fluid transfer equipment and liquid-ring compressor systems businesses at Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., a global industrial manufacturer. Also, he previously spent 13 years at McKinsey & Company, where his focus was growth through strategy deployment, business development and commercial performance transformation.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2019 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

