NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020 AT $.04 PER SHARE

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a quarterly dividend of four cents ($0.04) per share on its common stock payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020. 

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and titanium dioxide products businesses.

* * * * *

SOURCE:  NL Industries, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

