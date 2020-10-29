Tips for Hikers on Sharing the Outdoors During Hunting Season

CONTACT: Major David Walsh: (603) 271-3128 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 29, 2020

Concord, NH – Hunting seasons have arrived in the Granite State as has a renewed public interest in exploring woodland trails, paths, and byways. As we progress into the Granite State’s extremely popular deer season, hunters must be aware of dramatically increased recreational activity in New Hampshire’s forests and fields. All outdoor enthusiasts, no matter where they venture, must be committed to ensuring their own personal safety while understanding the different ways residents and visitors enjoy all that New Hampshire has to offer. Be sure to be seen; blaze orange is common sense for anyone recreating outside during hunting seasons. Here are some additional tips to help everyone have a safe and enjoyable fall:

Be aware of your surroundings. This seems like common sense, but remembering and acknowledging that it is hunting season will improve your awareness. Know the dates of hunting seasons in your area by looking them up in the annual NH Fish and Game Hunting Digest. Many hunting seasons, especially firearms seasons, are much shorter in duration than most people realize.

Pick the right trail. During the fall, stick to established hiking trails. Hunters generally avoid heavily used hiking paths because activity in the woods usually frightens game species. As a result, hunters will be situated deeper in the woods. The noise and foot traffic on main trails is not an ideal place to hunt.

Pick the right time. Legal hunting times in New Hampshire for most game run from ½ hour before sunrise to ½ hour after sunset. Wildlife, and consequently hunters, are most active at dawn and dusk. Midday hikes when light conditions are optimal are best for the fall. You are also much less likely to run into a hunter during mid-week hikes because most hunting takes place on weekends.

Wear hunter orange. Anyone who enjoys the outdoors in New Hampshire should already own a piece of bright “blaze” orange clothing, and fall is the time to wear it. An orange hat, handkerchief, vest, or shirt is a must for this time of year. This will make you more visible to anyone in the woods. Don’t forget to also put some orange on the family dog.

Make some noise. Talk, sing, or whistle to make your presence known in the woods. Chances are good that anyone in your vicinity has already heard you, and the singing will make you more noticeable. This is great advice for any time of year, and placing a bell on your dog’s collar is another excellent way to make continuous noise during a hike.

Hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions are, leaving your plans with someone, staying together, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning and preparing for emergencies are also important. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.

For more information on dates and details of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting.

To watch a video that demonstrates the immediate effectiveness of blaze orange, visit https://player.vimeo.com/video/47113670.

For more information on hiking safety and preparedness, visit www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/hiking-safety.html.