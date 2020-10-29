U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) New Pattern Wednesday Night for Stage 2 Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place in both directions next week on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) as the contractor completes preparations to set a new work zone traffic pattern Wednesday night that splits southbound traffic for the next stage of rehabilitation of the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule, which is weather dependent, is:

Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between 17th Street and Fox Street;

Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between Fox Street and 17th Street; and

Wednesday, November 4, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic slowdowns and brief stoppages may occur on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) as the contractor completes the set-up and shifts southbound traffic into a new pattern.

In addition, traffic in either direction also may be slowed periodically for activities in the work area during the other nights of construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because backups will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Following Wednesday night’s shift into the new pattern, work will get underway to rehabilitate and repave the viaduct’s southbound left lane, Stage 2 of the project. The Stage 2 pattern will remain in place until spring 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

The new pattern will split southbound traffic through the half-mile long work zone by placing one lane of southbound traffic on the rehabilitated median, with a second southbound lane remaining in the outside lane. Two lanes of northbound traffic will remain on the northbound side.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $89.2 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

