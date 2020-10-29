I-95 Ramp, Lane Closures at Night Next Week at Betsy Ross Bridge, Bridge Street Interchanges in Philadelphia

10/29/2020

King of Prussia, PA - Travel restrictions will be in place on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week, including nighttime lane closures at the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross interchanges and the closing of two ramps for reconstruction at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

The lane and ramp restrictions and locations for next week are:

Sunday, November 1, through Thursday, November 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound right lane and shoulder at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange will be closed for soil boring operations. This work area is located just south of the three-lane traffic pattern in place for I-95 reconstruction currently underway between Carver and Levick streets;

Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the right lane of southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange will be closed for ramp-closure preparations and for installation of shielding on the underside of an overhead ramp;

Tuesday, November 3, between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM, the southbound I-95 ramp to Aramingo Avenue will be closed for approximately one-year for reconstruction. Southbound I-95 traffic normally using this ramp will be directed to exit at Bridge Street, turn left on Bridge Street, then right on Tacony Street to Aramingo Avenue; and

Wednesday, November 4, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to southbound I-95 will be closed for approximately one year for reconstruction. This ramp will be re-routed through the interchange.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work areas. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the bridge, Aramingo Avenue and I-95. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2, scheduled to get underway in late 2021.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

