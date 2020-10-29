Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share Declared for Fourth Quarter 2020



Board of Directors Declared Supplemental Cash Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”), a provider of customized debt and equity financing solutions, primarily to lower middle-market companies based in the United States, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total investment income of $21.1 million

Net investment income of $6.9 million, or $0.28 per share

Adjusted net investment income of $9.7 million, or $0.40 per share (1)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $20.7 million, or $0.85 per share

Received proceeds from repayments and realizations of $33.8 million, recognizing $1.3 million in net realized gains

Paid regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on September 25, 2020

Net asset value (NAV) of $389.6 million, or $15.94 per share, as of September 30, 2020

Estimated spillover income (or taxable income in excess of distributions) as of September 30, 2020 of $25.9 million, or $1.06 per share

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results indicate that the overall health of Fidus’ portfolio continues to improve. We ended the quarter with NAV per share of $15.94, a 3.6% increase versus second quarter,” said Edward Ross, Chairman and CEO of Fidus Investment Corporation. “As expected, originations were paused this quarter but, with deal flow recovering, our pipeline of opportunities is increasingly robust. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our underwriting discipline of selectively investing in lower middle market companies with defensive characteristics and strong cash flow profiles. We continue to manage the business with an abundance of caution, focused on maintaining a healthy liquidity position and preserving long-term capital during these uncertain times.”

(1) Supplemental information regarding adjusted net investment income:



On a supplemental basis, we provide information relating to adjusted net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income. Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income excluding any capital gains incentive fee expense or (reversal) attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses. The management agreement with our advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to cumulative realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized losses. In addition, we accrue, but do not pay, a capital gains incentive fee in connection with any unrealized capital appreciation, as appropriate. As such, we believe that adjusted net investment income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any capital gains incentive fee expense or (reversal) attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of net investment income to adjusted net investment income are set forth in Schedule 1.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The following table provides a summary of our operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 18,765 $ 16,133 $ 2,632 16.3 % Payment-in-kind interest income 1,249 2,253 (1,004 ) (44.6 %) Dividend income 471 (38 ) 509 NM Fee income 427 825 (398 ) (48.2 %) Interest on idle funds and other income 165 28 137 489.3 % Total investment income $ 21,077 $ 19,201 $ 1,876 9.8 % Net investment income $ 6,902 $ 7,362 $ (460 ) (6.2 %) Net investment income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ (0.02 ) (6.7 %) Adjusted net investment income (1) $ 9,663 $ 8,669 $ 994 11.5 % Adjusted net investment income per share (1) $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.05 14.3 % Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,707 $ 13,895 $ 6,812 49.0 % Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 0.28 49.1 %





The $1.9 million increase in total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily attributable to (i) a $1.6 million increase in total interest income (which includes a $1.0 million decrease in payment-in-kind interest income) resulting from higher average debt investment balances outstanding, (ii) a $0.5 million increase in dividend income due to increased levels of distributions received from equity investments and tax true-ups related to the tax character of prior year distributions, and (iii) a $(0.4) million decrease in fee income resulting from a decrease in structuring fees due to a comparative decrease in new investments, partially offset by an increase in prepayment and amendment fees.



For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total expenses, including income tax provision, were $14.2 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 19.7%, from the $11.8 million of total expenses, including the income tax provision, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) a $1.5 million increase in capital gains incentive fee accrued, (ii) a $0.5 million increase in interest and financing expenses due to an increase in average borrowings outstanding (iii) a $0.2 increase in income incentive fee, and (iv) a $0.1 million increase in professional fees.

Net investment income decreased by $(0.5) million, or (6.2)% to $6.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, as a result of the $2.4 million increase in total expenses including income tax provision, partially offset by the $1.9 million increase in total investment income. Adjusted net investment income(1), which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, increased by $1.0 million, or 11.5%, to $9.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the total net realized gain on investments, net of income tax provision on realized gains, was $1.3 million, as compared to total net realized gain on investments, net of income tax provision on realized gains, of $10.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of our investment portfolio totaled $715.4 million and consisted of 63 active portfolio companies and three portfolio companies that have sold their underlying operations. Our total portfolio investments at fair value were approximately 99.9% of the related cost basis as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, 19 portfolio company’s debt investments bore interest at a variable rate, which represented $203.0 million, or 32.4%, of our debt investment portfolio on a fair value basis, and the remainder of our debt investment portfolio was comprised of fixed rate investments. As of September 30, 2020, our average active portfolio company investment at amortized cost was $11.3 million, which excludes investments in the three portfolio companies that have sold their underlying operations. The weighted average yield on debt investments was 12.1% as of September 30, 2020. The weighted average yield was computed using the effective interest rates for debt investments at cost as of September 30, 2020, including the accretion of OID and loan origination fees, but excluding investments on non-accrual status, if any.

As of September 30, 2020, we had debt investments in one portfolio company on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate cost and fair value of $35.3 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, we had $24.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $77.0 million of unused capacity under our senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). As of September 30, 2020, we had SBA debentures outstanding of $147.0 million, $50.0 million outstanding of our 5.875% notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $69.0 million outstanding of our 6.000% notes due 2024, $63.3 million outstanding of our 5.375% notes due 2024 (the “November 2024 Notes” and collectively with the 2023 Notes and February 2024 Notes, the “Public Notes”), and $23.0 million outstanding under our Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average interest rate on total debt outstanding was 4.6%.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2020, we exited our debt and equity investments in Pugh Lubricants, LLC. We received payment in full of $26.6 million on our subordinated debt investment, which includes a prepayment fee. We received a distribution on our common equity investment for a realized gain of approximately $0.5 million.

On October 28, 2020, we invested $6.0 million in second lien debt, which was a partial funding of a $12.0 million note commitment, and $1.5 million common equity in a leading regional distributor of pool equipment and supplies.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.30 Per Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.04 Per Share Declared

On October 26, 2020, our board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020. In addition, our Board of Directors declared a supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share payable December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020.

When declaring dividends, our board of directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which differs from consolidated income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of undistributed taxable income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of 2020 taxable income, as well as the tax attributes for 2020 dividends, will be made after the close of the 2020 tax year. The final tax attributes for 2020 dividends will generally include ordinary taxable income but may also include capital gains, qualified dividends and return of capital.

Fidus has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when we declare a cash dividend, stockholders who have not “opted out” of the DRIP at least two days prior to the dividend payment date will have their cash dividends automatically reinvested in additional shares of our common stock. Those stockholders whose shares are held by a broker or other financial intermediary may receive dividends in cash by notifying their broker or other financial intermediary of their election.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00am ET on Friday, October 30, 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 810-3368 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (914) 495-8561. Please reference conference ID # 7287532.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.fdus.com/events-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm ET on October 30, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on November 7, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 7287532. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control and including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future, except as required by applicable law.



FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

September 30, 2020 December 31,

(unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Investments, at fair value: Control investments (cost: $31,044 and $27,718, respectively) $ 23,989 $ 21,820 Affiliate investments (cost: $40,920 and $56,328, respectively) 77,852 121,555 Non-control/non-affiliate investments (cost: $644,455 and $620,453, respectively) 613,564 623,544 Total investments, at fair value (cost: $716,419 and $704,499, respectively) 715,405 766,919 Cash and cash equivalents 24,682 15,012 Interest receivable 7,071 6,331 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,143 1,177 Total assets $ 748,301 $ 789,439 LIABILITIES SBA debentures, net of deferred financing costs $ 143,871 $ 153,802 Public Notes, net of deferred financing costs 177,883 176,901 Borrowings under Credit Facility, net of deferred financing costs 21,837 23,899 Accrued interest and fees payable 2,122 3,505 Base management fee payable – due to affiliate 3,224 3,334 Income incentive fee payable, net of incentive fee waiver – due to affiliate 2,374 1,497 Capital gains incentive fee payable – due to affiliate 6,335 12,715 Administration fee payable and other, net – due to affiliate 554 487 Taxes payable 123 547 Accounts payable and other liabilities 426 442 Total liabilities 358,749 377,129 Commitments and contingencies NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.001 par value (100,000,000 shares authorized, 24,437,400 and 24,463,119 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 365,793 366,061 Total distributable earnings 23,735 46,225 Total net assets 389,552 412,310 Total liabilities and net assets $ 748,301 $ 789,439 Net asset value per common share $ 15.94 $ 16.85

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020

2019 2020

2019

Investment Income: Interest income Control investments $ 467 $ 70 $ 1,348 $ 420 Affiliate investments 849 1,192 2,663 4,126 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 17,449 14,871 51,060 40,686 Total interest income 18,765 16,133 55,071 45,232 Payment-in-kind interest income Control investments 453 191 1,323 1,611 Affiliate investments 106 86 175 254 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 690 1,976 2,013 5,973 Total payment-in-kind interest income 1,249 2,253 3,511 7,838 Dividend income Control investments — — — — Affiliate investments 357 1 465 942 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 114 (39 ) 160 (54 ) Total dividend income 471 (38 ) 625 888 Fee income Control investments — — — 349 Affiliate investments 6 4 72 26 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 421 821 1,878 3,150 Total fee income 427 825 1,950 3,525 Interest on idle funds and other income 165 28 336 116 Total investment income 21,077 19,201 61,493 57,599 Expenses: Interest and financing expenses 4,878 4,421 14,701 12,197 Base management fee 3,223 3,179 9,688 9,066 Incentive fee - income 2,374 2,163 6,342 5,947 Incentive fee - capital gains 2,761 1,307 (6,380 ) 373 Administrative service expenses 412 422 1,242 1,199 Professional fees 301 217 1,508 1,213 Other general and administrative expenses 224 210 1,059 1,025 Total expenses before income incentive fee waiver 14,173 11,919 28,160 31,020 Incentive fee waiver - income - - (423 ) - Total expenses, net of income incentive fee waiver 14,173 11,919 27,737 31,020 Net investment income before income taxes 6,904 7,282 33,756 26,579 Income tax provision (benefit) 2 (80 ) 146 (25 ) Net investment income 6,902 7,362 33,610 26,604 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gains (losses): Control investments — — — (1,268 ) Affiliate investments (65 ) 26 24,354 (73 ) Non-control/non-affiliate investments 1,380 10,507 8,543 10,172 Total net realized gain (loss) on investments 1,315 10,533 32,897 8,831 Income tax (provision) benefit from realized gains on investments — 32 (1,065 ) (261 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Control investments 607 (9,843 ) (1,157 ) (8,270 ) Affiliate investments 7,158 (1,701 ) (28,295 ) 3,585 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 4,899 7,722 (33,982 ) (1,621 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 12,664 (3,822 ) (63,434 ) (6,306 ) Net gain (loss) on investments 13,979 6,743 (31,602 ) 2,264 Realized losses on extinguishment of debt (174 ) (210 ) (299 ) (399 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,707 $ 13,895 $ 1,709 $ 28,469 Per common share data: Net investment income per share-basic and diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 1.37 $ 1.09 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per share — basic and diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 0.07 $ 1.16 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.99 $ 1.17 Weighted average number of shares outstanding — basic and diluted 24,437,400 24,463,119 24,444,120 24,463,119

Schedule 1

Supplemental Information Regarding Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, we provide information relating to adjusted net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income. Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income excluding any capital gains incentive fee expense or (reversal) attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses. The management agreement with our advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to cumulative realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized losses for such year, less the aggregate amount of any capital gains incentive fees paid in all prior years. In addition, we accrue, but do not pay, a capital gains incentive fee in connection with any unrealized capital appreciation, as appropriate. As such, we believe that adjusted net investment income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any capital gains incentive fee expense or (reversal) attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to adjusted net investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net investment income $ 6,902 $ 7,362 $ 33,610 $ 26,604 Capital gains incentive fee expense (reversal) 2,761 1,307 (6,380 ) 373 Adjusted net investment income (1) $ 9,663 $ 8,669 $ 27,230 $ 26,977 (Per share) (Per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net investment income $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 1.37 $ 1.09 Capital gains incentive fee expense (reversal) 0.11 0.05 (0.26 ) 0.02 Adjusted net investment income (1) $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.11 $ 1.10

(1) Adjusted net investment income per share amounts are calculated as adjusted net investment income dividend by weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Due to rounding, the sum of net investment income per share and capital gains incentive fee expense (reversal) amounts may not equal the adjusted net investment income per share amount presented here.

