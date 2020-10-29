Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2020 Results and Corporate Update
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the third quarter of 2020.
|Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Thursday, November 5, 2020
|Time:
|5:00 pm Eastern Time
|Toll Free:
|(844) 348-3801
|International:
|(213) 358-0955
|Conference ID:
|9992536
|Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b5td2coz
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com