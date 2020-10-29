WW Announces Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results and Continued Subscriber Momentum

Q3 2020 End of Period Subscribers up 5% year-over-year to 4.7 million, an all-time Q3-end high

Q3 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers up 23% year-over-year, an all-time Q3-end high





Q 3 20 20 Revenues of $3 21 million, down 8 % , or 9% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year due to anticipated declines in the Studio + Digital business





Q3 2020 Gross Margin of 59.3%; excluding one-time charges, Q3 2020 adjusted gross margin increased year-over-year to 59.6% driven primarily b y a mix shift to higher margin Digital business





Q3 2020 Operating Income of $93 million; excluding one-time charges, Q3 2020 adjusted operating income of $95 million matched Q3 2019 operating income



“The world has profoundly changed and WW, being a human-focused technology company, is needed now more than ever,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “We ended the quarter with 4.7 million subscribers, marking a new record for a third quarter close. We accelerated initiatives that were already underway to create a truly differentiated, tech-enabled, member experience. Building on the massive success of the myWW food program, we are thrilled for the upcoming launch of our newest innovation myWW+ which offers even deeper personalized insights and new app features to deliver an enriching and fully interactive member experience.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “The power of our high-margin digital subscription business is demonstrated in our Q3 results as year-over-year we grew total subscribers, matched operating income levels, and grew EPS, despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on our Studio business. We remain focused on maximizing member recruitment opportunities, while maintaining cost discipline and increasing the flexibility of our operating structure. We are confident we have the right initiatives in place to fuel profitability and growth.”

Q3 2020 Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended % Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 % Change (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Service Revenues, net $282.3 $298.0 (5.3%) (6.7%) Product Sales and Other, net 38.4 50.5 (24.0%) (25.4%) Revenues, net $320.7 $348.6 (8.0% ) (9.4%) Gross Profit 190.1 194.8 (2.4%) (4.0%) Adjustments 2020 Restructuring Charges $1.1 -- Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $191.2 $194.8 (1.9%) (3.5%) Operating Income $92.6 $94.7 (2.2%) (4.2%) Adjustments 2020 Restructuring Charges $2.3 -- Adjusted Operating Income(1) $94.9 $94.7 0.2% (1.8%) Net Income* $54.5 $47.1 15.8% 12.9% EPS $0.78 $0.68 15.2% 12.3%



Total Paid Weeks 62.1 58.6 6.0% N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 49.9 40.3 23.8% N/A Studio + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 12.2 18.3 (33.3%) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.7 4.4 5.3% N/A Digital Subscribers 3.8 3.1 23.5% N/A Studio + Digital Subscribers 0.9 1.3 (36.5%) N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product.

(3) “Studio + Digital” refers to providing access to the Company’s weekly in-person workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. The “Studio + Digital” business also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Studio + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.

*Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.



Q3 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q3 2020 were up 5.3% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital subscriber growth across all major geographic markets. Q3 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 23.5% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 36.5% versus the prior year period.





in Q3 2020 were up 5.3% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital subscriber growth across all major geographic markets. Q3 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 23.5% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 36.5% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q3 2020 were up 6.0% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital growth across all major geographic markets. Q3 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 23.8% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 33.3% versus the prior year period.





in Q3 2020 were up 6.0% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital growth across all major geographic markets. Q3 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 23.8% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 33.3% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q3 2020 were $320.7 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2020 revenues decreased 9.4% versus the prior year period.



Service Revenues in Q3 2020 were $282.3 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 6.7% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in Studio + Digital Fees primarily as a result of fewer open studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.



Product Sales and Other in Q3 2020 were $38.4 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 25.4% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in product sales primarily as a result of fewer open studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.





in Q3 2020 were $320.7 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2020 revenues decreased 9.4% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q3 2020 was $190.1 million and adjusted gross profit in Q3 2020 was $191.2 million, which excluded $1.1 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Gross profit in Q3 2019 was $194.8 million.



Gross Margin in Q3 2020 was 59.3%. Adjusted gross margin was 59.6%, up from 55.9% in the prior year period driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.





in Q3 2020 was $190.1 million and in Q3 2020 was $191.2 million, which excluded $1.1 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Gross profit in Q3 2019 was $194.8 million. Operating Income in Q3 2020 was $92.6 million and adjusted operatin g income in Q3 2020 was $94.9 million, which excluded the $2.3 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Operating income in Q3 2019 was $94.7 million.



Operating Income Margin for Q3 2020 was 28.9%. Adjusted operating income margin was 29.6%, an increase from 27.2% in the prior year period driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business as well as continued expense discipline.





in Q3 2020 was $92.6 million and in Q3 2020 was $94.9 million, which excluded the $2.3 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Operating income in Q3 2019 was $94.7 million. Effective Tax Rate in Q3 2020 was 13.6%, versus 21.8% in the prior year period. The tax rate was lower in Q3 2020 primarily due to a $7.6 million discrete tax benefit related to the reversal of prior years’ global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, taxes that are no longer required.





in Q3 2020 was 13.6%, versus 21.8% in the prior year period. The tax rate was lower in Q3 2020 primarily due to a $7.6 million discrete tax benefit related to the reversal of prior years’ global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, taxes that are no longer required. Net Income in Q3 2020 was $54.5 million compared to $47.1 million in the prior year period.





in Q3 2020 was $54.5 million compared to $47.1 million in the prior year period. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q3 2020 was $0.78 compared to $0.68 in the prior year period.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. The following items in the aggregate positively impacted Q3 2020 fully diluted EPS by $0.09: $0.02 per fully diluted share negative impact from charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. $0.11 per fully diluted share benefit from the reversal of prior years’ tax expense related to GILTI.

in Q3 2020 was $0.78 compared to $0.68 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of September 26, 2020 was $204.4 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of September 26, 2020 was $204.4 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175 million revolving credit facility. 2020 Restructuring Plan: The Company has revised the estimated cost of its previously disclosed restructuring plan to $22.5 million primarily driven by strategic cost reductions to its global Studio + Digital operations to adjust to anticipated consumer demand.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating income, operating income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), with respect to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, and with respect to the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil operations, the impact of the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, as applicable. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, 2020 restructuring charges and goodwill impairment (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement new strategic initiatives, including the Company’s strategic digital transformation; the effectiveness of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED September 26, December 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,397 $ 182,736 Other current assets 117,007 112,654 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 321,404 295,390 Property and equipment, net 57,306 54,066 Operating lease assets 131,777 151,983 Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net 964,061 970,392 Other assets 28,461 26,483 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,503,009 $ 1,498,314 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ 96,250 $ 96,250 Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 35,101 33,236 Other current liabilities 232,998 264,584 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 364,349 394,070 Long-term debt 1,426,580 1,479,920 Long-term operating lease liabilities 110,034 128,464 Deferred income taxes, other 183,197 177,681 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,084,160 $ 2,180,135 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,599 3,722 Shareholders' deficit (584,750 ) (685,543 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,503,009 $ 1,498,314







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Service revenues, net (1) $ 282,310 $ 298,041 Product sales and other, net (2) 38,389 50,526 Revenues, net 320,699 348,567 Cost of services (3) 99,485 122,374 Cost of product sales and other 31,118 31,424 Cost of revenues 130,603 153,798 Gross profit 190,096 194,769 Marketing expenses 38,262 36,327 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,192 63,713 Operating income 92,642 94,729 Interest expense 29,735 33,118 Other (income) expense, net (211 ) 1,460 Income before income taxes 63,118 60,151 Provision for income taxes 8,604 13,123 Net income 54,514 47,028 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 11 58 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 54,525 $ 47,086 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,013 67,298 Diluted 70,002 69,617 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Studio + Digital Fees”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in studios, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Service revenues, net (1) $ 899,964 $ 918,535 Product sales and other, net (2) 154,733 162,219 Revenues, net 1,054,697 1,080,754 Cost of services (3) 343,056 373,452 Cost of product sales and other 115,882 95,771 Cost of revenues 458,938 469,223 Gross profit 595,759 611,531 Marketing expenses 198,090 200,543 Selling, general and administrative expenses 225,509 188,889 Goodwill impairment 3,665 - Operating income 168,495 222,099 Interest expense 92,281 103,045 Other expense, net 230 2,201 Income before income taxes 75,984 116,853 Provision for income taxes 13,546 26,834 Net income 62,438 90,019 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 30 214 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 62,468 $ 90,233 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,697 67,129 Diluted 69,936 69,364 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Studio + Digital Fees”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in studios, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, Variance 2020 2019 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 31,776 25,484 24.7 % CE 13,857 11,526 20.2 % UK 3,385 2,540 33.2 % Other (2) 913 797 14.5 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 49,932 40,348 23.8 % Studio + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 8,339 12,465 (33.1 %) CE 1,938 2,701 (28.2 %) UK 1,588 2,571 (38.3 %) Other (2) 326 539 (39.5 %) Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks 12,191 18,276 (33.3 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 40,116 37,949 5.7 % CE 15,795 14,226 11.0 % UK 4,973 5,112 (2.7 %) Other (2) 1,239 1,336 (7.3 %) Total Paid Weeks 62,123 58,623 6.0 % End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,416 1,947 24.1 % CE 1,065 878 21.2 % UK 256 198 29.2 % Other (2) 72 61 18.1 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,809 3,085 23.5 % End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 574 905 (36.6 %) CE 142 209 (32.1 %) UK 112 187 (40.1 %) Other (2) 25 42 (39.3 %) Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers 853 1,343 (36.5 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,990 2,852 4.8 % CE 1,206 1,087 11.0 % UK 368 385 (4.5 %) Other (2) 98 103 (5.2 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,662 4,428 5.3 % ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Studio + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, Variance 2020 2019 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 91,635 76,119 20.4 % CE 40,758 34,672 17.6 % UK 9,276 7,512 23.5 % Other (2) 2,750 2,363 16.4 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 144,419 120,666 19.7 % Studio + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 31,973 38,843 (17.7 %) CE 7,522 8,919 (15.7 %) UK 6,172 7,959 (22.5 %) Other (2) 1,352 1,744 (22.4 %) Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks 47,019 57,465 (18.2 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 123,608 114,962 7.5 % CE 48,280 43,591 10.8 % UK 15,448 15,471 (0.2 %) Other (2) 4,102 4,107 (0.1 %) Total Paid Weeks 191,438 178,131 7.5 % End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,416 1,947 24.1 % CE 1,065 878 21.2 % UK 256 198 29.2 % Other (2) 72 61 18.1 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,809 3,085 23.5 % End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 574 905 (36.6 %) CE 142 209 (32.1 %) UK 112 187 (40.1 %) Other (2) 25 42 (39.3 %) Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers 853 1,343 (36.5 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,990 2,852 4.8 % CE 1,206 1,087 11.0 % UK 368 385 (4.5 %) Other (2) 98 103 (5.2 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,662 4,428 5.3 % ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Studio + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2020 Variance 2020 Constant Q3 2020 Q3 2019 2020 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 320,699 $ (4,829 ) $ 315,870 $ 348,567 (8.0 %) (9.4 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 188,731 $ (3,161 ) $ 185,570 $ 153,940 22.6 % 20.5 % Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 93,579 $ (995 ) $ 92,584 $ 144,101 (35.1 %) (35.8 %) Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $ 282,310 $ (4,156 ) $ 278,154 $ 298,041 (5.3 %) (6.7 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 38,389 $ (673 ) $ 37,716 $ 50,526 (24.0 %) (25.4 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 122,120 $ 82 $ 122,202 $ 101,579 20.2 % 20.3 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 69,111 $ 46 $ 69,157 $ 108,338 (36.2 %) (36.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 191,231 $ 128 $ 191,359 $ 209,917 (8.9 %) (8.8 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 23,964 $ 15 $ 23,979 $ 33,767 (29.0 %) (29.0 %) Total Revenues $ 215,195 $ 142 $ 215,337 $ 243,684 (11.7 %) (11.6 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 53,230 $ (2,759 ) $ 50,471 $ 42,230 26.0 % 19.5 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 14,288 $ (707 ) $ 13,581 $ 20,644 (30.8 %) (34.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 67,518 $ (3,465 ) $ 64,053 $ 62,874 7.4 % 1.9 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 8,993 $ (463 ) $ 8,530 $ 8,264 8.8 % 3.2 % Total Revenues $ 76,511 $ (3,928 ) $ 72,583 $ 71,138 7.6 % 2.0 % UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 9,227 $ (419 ) $ 8,808 $ 6,608 39.6 % 33.3 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 7,515 $ (329 ) $ 7,186 $ 10,733 (30.0 %) (33.0 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 16,742 $ (748 ) $ 15,994 $ 17,341 (3.5 %) (7.8 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 3,730 $ (174 ) $ 3,556 $ 5,592 (33.3 %) (36.4 %) Total Revenues $ 20,472 $ (922 ) $ 19,550 $ 22,933 (10.7 %) (14.8 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 4,154 $ (65 ) $ 4,089 $ 3,523 17.9 % 16.0 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 2,665 $ (5 ) $ 2,660 $ 4,386 (39.2 %) (39.4 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 6,819 $ (71 ) $ 6,748 $ 7,909 (13.8 %) (14.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,702 $ (51 ) $ 1,651 $ 2,903 (41.4 %) (43.1 %) Total Revenues $ 8,521 $ (121 ) $ 8,400 $ 10,812 (21.2 %) (22.3 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. (2) “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Service Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Studio + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales” are sales of consumer products in studios, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, and “Other” are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2020 Variance 2020 Constant YTD 2020 YTD 2019 2020 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 1,054,697 $ 2,265 $ 1,056,962 $ 1,080,754 (2.4 %) (2.2 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 541,197 $ 571 $ 541,768 $ 459,764 17.7 % 17.8 % Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 358,767 $ 1,427 $ 360,194 $ 458,771 (21.8 %) (21.5 %) Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $ 899,964 $ 1,998 $ 901,962 $ 918,535 (2.0 %) (1.8 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 154,733 $ 267 $ 155,000 $ 162,219 (4.6 %) (4.5 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 354,391 $ 449 $ 354,840 $ 303,190 16.9 % 17.0 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 268,086 $ 293 $ 268,379 $ 342,896 (21.8 %) (21.7 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 622,477 $ 742 $ 623,219 $ 646,086 (3.7 %) (3.5 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 103,949 $ 63 $ 104,012 $ 103,255 0.7 % 0.8 % Total Revenues $ 726,426 $ 803 $ 727,229 $ 749,341 (3.1 %) (2.9 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 150,572 $ (478 ) $ 150,094 $ 125,999 19.5 % 19.1 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 53,665 $ 243 $ 53,908 $ 68,274 (21.4 %) (21.0 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 204,237 $ (235 ) $ 204,002 $ 194,273 5.1 % 5.0 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 30,084 $ 67 $ 30,151 $ 30,350 (0.9 %) (0.7 %) Total Revenues $ 234,321 $ (169 ) $ 234,152 $ 224,623 4.3 % 4.2 % UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 24,374 $ (24 ) $ 24,350 $ 20,019 21.8 % 21.6 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 26,645 $ 142 $ 26,787 $ 33,493 (20.4 %) (20.0 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 51,019 $ 118 $ 51,137 $ 53,512 (4.7 %) (4.4 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 14,219 $ 38 $ 14,257 $ 18,556 (23.4 %) (23.2 %) Total Revenues $ 65,238 $ 156 $ 65,394 $ 72,068 (9.5 %) (9.3 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 11,860 $ 625 $ 12,485 $ 10,556 12.4 % 18.3 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 10,371 $ 748 $ 11,119 $ 14,108 (26.5 %) (21.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 22,231 $ 1,374 $ 23,605 $ 24,664 (9.9 %) (4.3 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 6,481 $ 99 $ 6,580 $ 10,058 (35.6 %) (34.6 %) Total Revenues $ 28,712 $ 1,473 $ 30,185 $ 34,722 (17.3 %) (13.1 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. (2) “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Service Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Studio + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales” are sales of consumer products in studios, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, and “Other” are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2020 Variance 2020 Constant Currency Q3 2020 Q3 2019 2020 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020

Adjusted Currency Constant Constant vs vs vs vs GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 190,096 $ 1,062 (1) $ 191,158 $ (3,149 ) $ 186,947 $ 188,009 $ 194,769 (2.4 %) (1.9 %) (4.0 %) (3.5 %) Gross Margin 59.3% 59.6% 59.2% 59.5% 55.9% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 59,192 $ (1,189 ) (2) $ 58,003 $ (486 ) $ 58,706 $ 57,517 $ 63,713 (7.1 %) (9.0 %) (7.9 %) (9.7 %) Operating Income $ 92,642 $ 2,251 (3) $ 94,893 $ (1,896 ) $ 90,746 $ 92,997 $ 94,729 (2.2 %) 0.2 % (4.2 %) (1.8 %) Operating Income Margin 28.9% 29.6% 28.7% 29.4% 27.2% ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)Excludes $1,062 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2)Excludes $1,189 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3)Excludes the $1,062 and $1,189 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2020 Variance 2020 Constant Currency YTD 2020 YTD 2019 2020 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Currency Constant Constant vs vs vs vs GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 595,759 $ 7,565 (1) $ 603,323 $ 1,267 $ 597,026 $ 604,591 $ 611,531 (2.6 %) (1.3 %) (2.4 %) (1.1 %) Gross Margin 56.5% 57.2% 56.5% 57.2% 56.6% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 225,509 $ (38,580 ) (2) $ 186,929 $ 532 $ 226,041 $ 187,461 $ 188,889 19.4 % (1.0 %) 19.7 % (0.8 %) Operating Income $ 168,495 $ 49,810 (3) $ 218,304 $ (731 ) $ 167,764 $ 218,540 $ 222,099 (24.1 %) (1.7 %) (24.5 %) (1.6 %) Operating Income Margin 16.0% 20.7% 15.9% 20.7% 20.6% ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)Excludes $7,565 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2)Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $5,894 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3)Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey, the $7,565 and $5,894 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the impairment charge of $3,665 for the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 54,525 $ 47,086 $ 62,468 $ 90,233 Interest 29,735 33,118 92,281 103,045 Taxes 8,604 13,123 13,546 26,834 Depreciation and Amortization 12,420 10,850 37,402 33,543 Stock-based Compensation 6,029 5,243 48,680 14,927 EBITDAS $ 111,313 $ 109,420 $ 254,378 $ 268,582 2020 Restructuring Charges (1) 2,251 - 13,459 - Goodwill Impairment (2) - - 3,665 - Adjusted EBITDAS $ 113,564 $ 109,420 $ 271,502 $ 268,582 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net Income (Loss) $ 29,383 $ (6,063 ) $ 14,006 $ 54,525 $ 91,851 Interest 32,222 31,551 30,995 29,735 124,503 Taxes 4,679 (651 ) 5,592 8,604 18,224 Depreciation and Amortization 11,474 12,211 12,771 12,420 48,876 Stock-based Compensation 5,544 3,965 38,686 6,029 54,225 EBITDAS $ 83,302 $ 41,013 $ 102,049 $ 111,313 $ 337,678 2020 Restructuring Charges (1) $ - $ - $ 11,209 $ 2,251 13,459 Goodwill Impairment (2) $ - $ 3,665 $ - $ - $ 3,665 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 83,302 $ 44,678 $ 113,258 $ 113,564 $ 354,803 Total Debt $ 1,522,830 Less: Cash 204,397 Net Debt $ 1,318,432 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 3.7 X ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.

