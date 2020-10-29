Agios to Host a Webinar on its Pyruvate Kinase-R (PKR) Activation Clinical Programs and Commercial Outlook on Thursday, November 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a webinar focused on its pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activation clinical programs and the commercial outlook across three distinct hemolytic anemias on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.



The webinar will provide an overview of Agios’ leadership in elucidating the PKR activation mechanism; the role of PKR activators in treating serious hemolytic anemias, including pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease, as evidenced by significant clinical data across these three disease areas; and the company’s commercial outlook and preparations for its first potential launch in a rare genetic disease. Presentations will be given by members of Agios’ leadership team and external speakers including:

Eduard J. van Beers, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist and associate professor at University Medical Center Utrecht

Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Agios

Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios

Bruce Car, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Agios

Darrin Miles, senior vice president U.S. commercial and global marketing at Agios



A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and conclude at 10:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

