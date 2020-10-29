MiMedx to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on November 5

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. MiMedx management will host a webcast and conference call to review its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 8:30 am, Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer.



This conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btane6hp

U.S. Investors: 877-359-9508

International Investors: 224-357-2393

Conference ID: 9580567

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1.9 million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact

Hilary Dixon

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

770.651.9066

investorrelations@mimedx.com