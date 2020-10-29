Inari Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. On the same day, Inari will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 519-1265 for domestic callers or (914) 800-3838 for international callers, using conference ID: 6551049. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events section of Inari's website at ir.inarimedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari's website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

