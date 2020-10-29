New Hampshire to Offer Uniform Bar Examination Remotely on February 23 and 24, 2021 Bar examination to be held online due to COVID-19

CONCORD, NH — Due to public health concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire bar examination originally scheduled for in-person testing will now be administered remotely on February 23 and 24, 2021. The application deadline is December 1, 2020. The deadline will be extended to December 16, 2020, for those who do not receive a passing grade on the October 2020 exam and wish to retake the exam.

More information is available from the Office of Bar Admissions on the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website or see: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/nhbar/index.htm

