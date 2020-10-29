Teachers Federal Credit Union Continues to Elevate the Member Experience in Latest Phase of Brand Repositioning

President and CEO Brad Calhoun Continues to Position Credit Union for the Future with a Strategic Focus on Cultivating Financial Health and Literacy

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $8.2 billion in assets, today shares its latest efforts to enhance the Teachers’ member experience. A new integrated marketing campaign, a redesigned branch experience and a revamped website are a continuation of the repositioning initiative spearheaded by President and CEO Brad Calhoun to further expand the credit union’s mission of improving the financial wellness of their members and larger community through education and personalized services.



“The name Teachers is a reflection of our origin story but more importantly, what we stand for as an organization,” says Calhoun. “At Teachers, we are financial partners and champions of our members’ futures. The Life Well Learned campaign, opening of our Stony Brook branch and upcoming website launch bring our new tagline, Smart For All, to life and demonstrates our pledge to provide the best financial products and member service through the lens of financial education to everyone and anyone.”

Teachers has made a number of investments in 2020 as part of its commitment to provide the best in financial services for its more than 350,000 members. As Teachers enters the second phase of its re-branding initiative, an even stronger emphasis is being placed on member communications and service, with the intention of educating consumers about the organization’s unmatched value and smarter banking solutions.

Teachers’ latest initiatives include:

The new Life Well Learned campaign showcases the brand’s focus on providing financial education and literacy tools to current and future members. The campaign, which is currently running across TV, digital video, out-of-home, radio and social advertising within the greater New York area, encourages members to strengthen their finances in order to pursue their greatest passions, by creating a rock-solid financial foundation.





The upcoming Teachers website revamp includes a number of new features that enrich the digital member experience: enhancements in mobile display and design, robust financial education resources, upgraded member assistance capabilities and a streamlined process for opening new accounts online.





The grand opening of the 32nd Teachers branch, located in Stony Brook, NY, will take place later this month. As the first branch to fully incorporate the new Teachers vision, branding, and revamped banking experience, the space was designed to put the member interactions at the forefront and allows visitors to choose their preferred banking style from a combination of digital and in-person services.

Teachers is one of the few credit unions in the U.S. with a nationwide open charter, offering membership to anyone regardless of job, location or group affiliation. With a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees, what started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all.

For more information visit www.teachersfcu.org.

About Teachers

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country’s largest credit unions with $8.2 billion in assets and more than 350,000 members across all 50 states. Founded on Long Island in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that provides members with 31 full-service branches throughout Long Island, Queens and Manhattan, as well as access to services at more than 5,000 shared service centers located across the country. Over the years and through various partnerships, Teachers has been proud of its role as a key supporter of the communities it serves. Teachers offers a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees that started as a smart solution for teachers - now smart for all. For more information visit www.teachersfcu.org.

﻿A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5186027-a92d-473b-8c59-1e7114b52291

