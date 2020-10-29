Associa Northern California President Participates in HOA Podcast Episode

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California’s president, Kelly Zibell, recently participated in an episode of “HOA - It’s A True Story,” a podcast hosted by The G.B. Group, Inc.

The podcast was created as an educational platform geared at helping spread knowledge and insight about the homeowners’ association and multifamily industries from the perspective of The G.B. Group, Inc., a construction and painting service provider for community associations, apartment, and high-rise communities. Self-deemed “HOA reconstruction specialists,” The G.B. Group serves more than 3,000+ homeowner associations throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona, acting as a leader in HOA construction. Podcast guests include industry experts that shed light on homeowners’ associations.

In this episode, Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, sat down with The G.B. Group team for a discussion about Ms. Zibell’s vast experience working in many aspects of the community management industry. Ms. Zibell detailed the knowledge and expertise she gained in her lengthy career, beginning with her time as a community manager, through her rise through the industry, to her position as president of Associa Northern California. Ms. Zibell and the G.B. Group team also discussed virtual meetings and what community managers wish their board members knew about their job.

“Part of what makes Associa Northern California a leader in the property management industry is our team members’ commitment to strengthening the industry itself, and educating those who are a part of it,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California president. “Platforms, like this podcast, present our team with the opportunity to share our experiences, industry knowledge, and helps provides insight and strengthen board members’ understanding, as they learn how to best manage their communities.”

CLICK HERE to listen to the podcast.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com