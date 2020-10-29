Black Republican Vanguard Lead GOTV Push Across The Country
Black Republicans Look To Influence Tight 2020 Election Races!WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, US, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Republican Vanguard effort is being led by former New York State Bronx County District Leader, Aaron T. Manaigo, Evangelical stalwart Dean Nelson, Conservative analyst, Dr. Christopher Metzler and Niger Innis, Chairman of the historic civil rights organization- the Congress of Racial Equality (C.O.R.E).
The final push GOTV effort will focus on two crucial areas according to the Vanguard team—positive media exposure so candidates can make unfiltered closing arguments to voters and financial resources needed for GOTV efforts. Dean Nelson stated, “As a member of the Vanguard, I am proud to be part of a movement toward economic and educational progress. We are pleased to be part of a grassroots effort visiting over 500,000 doors in key states to talk about President Donald Trump’s accomplishments for the African American community.” Niger Innis added, “Our support will also extend to other GOP candidates that are running in states/districts that have sizeable African American communities.”
Most recently Vanguard leader Aaron T. Manaigo Co-hosted a GOP fundraiser for the Trump Victory Committee with the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump Victory National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair, Kimberly Guilfoyle that raised over $100,000.00 to support re-election efforts.
For the 2020 election cycle, the Republican Party has made a concerted effort to court and secure the African American vote. The GOP has been highlighting its legislative wins in criminal justice reform, securing long-term U.S. federal funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Opportunity Zones, The U.S. Build Act and the most recently launched Platinum Plan. Dr. Christopher Metzler added, “The GOP effort this election cycle and President Trump’s efforts in particular continues to fortify opportunities for generational wealth across black communities.”
Black Republican Vanguard leader Aaron T. Manaigo concluded, “We have to keep our eye on the here and now to bring our candidates across the finish line with a victory, but we also must be prepared to implement a solid plan of action for after Nov 3rd.”
Aaron Manaigo
Global Political Solutions LLC
email us here
+1 2022438201