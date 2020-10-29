Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) Reporting | Nebraska Department of Education

With the October 31st deadline for Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) landing on a Saturday this year, The Office of Special Education would like to offer the extension to the following Monday, November 2, 2020 as the date in which all final technical assistance and finalized SPEDFRS reporting must be complete.
