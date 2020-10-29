MSDH Office of Tobacco Control Receives Two Awards for Smokefree Efforts

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Office of Tobacco Control placed first in two main categories presented by the American Nonsmoker’s Rights (ANR) Foundation at its annual Smokefree Indoor Air Challenge and Voices for Smokefree Air Awards Ceremony: the Smokefree Air Challenge award and the Smokefree Air Challenge E-Cigarettes award.

The virtual awards ceremony was established by ANR to acknowledge and recognize states that excel in passing 100 percent smokefree provisions in workplaces, restaurants, and bars. Currently, Mississippi has 171 smokefree cities with the passage of comprehensive smokefree air ordinances, 137 of which have ordinance that include restrictions on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes).

“The smokefree air policies implemented by these cities will protect all employees and customers in businesses and other public places from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke,” said Amy Winter, Director of the Office of Tobacco Control at MSDH. “There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.”

In 2019, a total of 14 Mississippi cities passed comprehensive smokefree air ordinances. At this time, 36 percent of Mississippi’s population is protected from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke and e-cigarettes.

“The adoption of these smokefree air ordinances by cities across Mississippi is an important step in improving our state’s overall health status,” said Winter. “We hope this activity at the local level demonstrates the widespread public desire for a comprehensive statewide policy.”

For information and resources about the dangers of e-cigarettes and tobacco products, visit www.healthyms.com/tobacco. For help with quitting visit www.quitlinems.com, or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

