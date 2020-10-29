SCinvesting.com is Fraudulently Posing as California-licensed, Broker-Dealer Seedchange Execution Services Inc.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website SCinvesting.com is marketing itself as licensed Broker-Dealer Seedchange Execution Services Inc., or Seedchange (CRD number 165587). The website is using the name, address, iconography, and website template of Seedchange, and could possibly be offering investments in violation of California law. The website email address support@scinvesting.com and phone number 628-226-2367 might also belong to these entities.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677