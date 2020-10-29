Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) Warns against More Devastating, Unwarranted Lockdowns

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This election year presents an unprecedented medical issue, observes the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS): whether Americans can go back to work and rebuild their lives and our economy, as President Trump promises, or endure a stringent, federally dictated lockdown, as they fear Joe Biden may impose.



Joe Biden stated that “no serious doctor” agrees with Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, that COVID-related restrictions on businesses and human activities should be loosened. “Nobody thinks he makes any sense.” Kamala Harris, during a Michigan visit, has blamed President Trump for not doing enough quickly enough. They promise to “follow the science” and public health experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, on “when to issue stay-at-home orders,” and to “implement mask mandates nationwide.”

AAPS issued the following comments on this issue:

“This election may determine whether health policy and allowable treatments will be dictated by a central bureaucracy, imposing views like those of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, and Dr. Anthony Fauci—or whether Americans will have the freedom to make their own decisions,” stated AAPS executive director Jane M. Orient, M.D.

AAPS has represented physicians of all specialties in all states since 1943. The AAPS motto is omnia pro aegroto, meaning everything for the patient.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com