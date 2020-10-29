Required amount of gas totaling 72.3 billion cubic meters injected into Russian UGS facilities in preparations for winter

October 29, 2020, 16:30

The Gazprom Management Committee reviewed the operational readiness of the Unified Gas Supply System (UGSS) facilities for peak loads expected in late 2020 – early 2021, as well as the measures necessary to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to consumers in winter.

It was noted that the reliability of gas supplies to consumers in Russia and abroad, especially during cold winter periods, is a priority for the Company. This year, as usual, the Company is making all necessary preparations of the domestic UGSS facilities. The difficulties caused by the restrictive measures against the coronavirus infection spread are being resolved successfully. All 13 sets of planned preventive maintenance and repair operations have been completed.

90 comprehensive gas treatment units (CGTUs) and gas pre-treatment units (GPTUs) have been repaired at gas production facilities. It is planned to increase the capacity of booster compressor stations (BCSs) at the Bovanenkovskoye field in Yamal and to put into operation new BCSs at the Kshukskoye and Nizhne-Kvakchikskoye fields in Kamchatka until the year-end.

As of October 1, the Company repaired 362 kilometers of the linear part of gas trunklines, 11 strings of submerged crossings, 410 gas compressor units, and 190 gas distribution stations while preparing the gas transmission system for winter. More than 22,000 kilometers of gas pipelines underwent in-line inspection.

Special attention was paid to the operation of underground gas storage (UGS) facilities which ensure a rapid increase in gas supplies during cold snaps or in periods of peak demand. By the beginning of the withdrawal season, the working gas inventories in Russian UGS facilities reached an all-time high of 72.3 billion cubic meters (taking into account the UGS facilities in Belarus and Armenia – 73.5 billion cubic meters).

The potential maximum daily deliverability of Russian UGS facilities was maintained, as planned, at the record high level of 843.3 million cubic meters (taking into account the UGS facilities in Belarus and Armenia – 883.3 million cubic meters).

Gazprom's relevant units, subsidiaries, and entities were tasked to complete the preparation of the UGSS facilities for autumn/winter operation in due time and to ensure the reliable and uninterrupted functioning of the production capacities.