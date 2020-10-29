MEDIA ADVISORY - ATTENTION REPORTERS & EDITORS: Join us for a Terramera virtual news conference with Microsoft on Monday

Terramera Logo

Join us for a Terramera virtual news conference with Microsoft next Monday.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terramera, a global agtech leader transforming how food is grown and the economics of agriculture, will host a virtual news conference to announce details of a major development for clean technology and agriculture in Canada. Microsoft Canada will participate.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

WHO: Terramera with participation by Microsoft Canada

Karn Manhas, CEO and Founder, Terramera

Travis Good, Chief Technology Officer, Terramera

John Weigelt, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Canada

WHAT: Virtual Press Conference

WHEN: 10:30 – 11:10 a.m. (PST), Monday, November 2, 2020

WHERE: Virtual

Journalists who wish to participate can register by contacting media@terramera.com with their name and media outlet. A link for media will be provided to those who register.