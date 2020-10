ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who use Highway 24 west of Highway 10 in Clear Lake will encounter short delays as Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews repair the railroad tracks the week of Nov. 2.

Highway 24 will close and detour between Highway 10 and State Street in Clear Lake from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Detour will be as follows:

Highway 24 northbound to Highway 10 uses Church Street and First Avenue.

Highway 24 southbound to Interstate 94 uses Highway 10, First Avenue and State Street.

For real-time traffic and travel information on Highway 24, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.