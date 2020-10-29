TidySquares Partners with Workeefy Inc. to Provide Custom Home Storage Solutions

Innovative Canadian companies enter a landmark partnership

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workeefy Inc. has entered into a partnership with TidySquares – a leading home organisation company to support their stellar growth of custom home storage closet solutions. Both the Canadian companies are based in the Greater Toronto Area. They are committed to delivering a unique customer experience through their innovative products and services that are customised as per the individual tastes and preferences.



TidySquares works with The Home Depot through their nation-wide presence of over 180 store locations. The customers can get bespoke home storage solutions, which are meticulously personalised by a designer from the comfort and luxury of their own homes. The last mile delivery and assembly of these products, is powered by Workeefy, through their extensive network of vetted and trusted service professionals.

This innovative concept is set to revolutionize the way home storage solutions are done. These would be created for future homes using the power of technology and personalisation. These solutions would be commercially available to customers in Ontario in early November 2020, followed by a nationwide expansion.

Mr. Ritesh Malik, Co-founder and CEO of Workeefy along with Mr. Rob Binder, CEO of TidySquares said that this landmark partnership is a great opportunity for both Canadian companies to grow together. Both agreed to make this association grow to the next level by cross promoting their services for getting home improvement & maintenance.

Amardeep, COO – Workeefy is confident that this partnership will fully digitize the user experience that meets their fast paced lifestyle of today. We will also be able to support over 200 service providers with new jobs during these challenging times.

About Workeefy Inc.

Workeefy Inc., is a digital marketplace for home services. The platform enables customers to book affordable and reliable services like Handyman, plumber electrician etc. from the convenience of their fingertips by vetted, certified and trusted service professionals on demand.

The company enables micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners to grow under an organized structure. Workeefy is generating opportunities via direct orders from the customers and through long-term agreements with enterprise customer & manufacturers.

Since its inception in 2018, Workeefy has developed a strong network of talented and trained professionals called “Workeefyers”.

About TidySquares

TidySquares is a home organization company providing custom closet & storage solutions focused on design and high quality manufacturing in the North American market at an outstanding value.

TidySquares is a team of highly motivated and experienced professionals with varied experiences from engineering, contracting and technology areas. They have developed a technology that assesses your room needs and intelligently defines a solution. Simple to use, bringing a real life 3D visualisation of the space showing how the new products are configured.

