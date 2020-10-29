NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meetings for Proposed Merger

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative investment funds, announces that the following previously announced mutual fund merger of NCM Market Neutral Income Fund into NCM Canadian Enhanced Equity Fund has been approved by securityholders of NCM Market Neutral Income Fund at the special meeting held on October 29, 2020.



NCM Canadian Enhanced Equity Fund will acquire all or substantially all of the net assets of the NCM Market Neutral Income Fund and securityholders of the NCM Market Neutral Income Fund will become securityholders of NCM Canadian Enhanced Equity Fund. As previously announced, it is expected that the proposed merger will be effected on or about October 30, 2020 (the “Merger Date”). Securityholders of NCM Market Neutral Income Fund who do not wish to own securities of NCM Canadian Enhanced Equity Fund may instead redeem their securities or switch their securities for securities of any other mutual fund in the NCM Group of Funds until the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Merger Date.

NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. ( www.ncminvestments.com )

