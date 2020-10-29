Wyoming Business Council Opens Applications for Agriculture and Endurance Funds Nov. 2

The Wyoming Business Council opens two new funds under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program on Monday, Nov. 2 for Wyoming ranchers, farmers, businesses and select nonprofits.

The Agriculture and the Endurance Funds make an additional $114 million available to help with ongoing COVID-19 related losses and expenses. Visit wyobizrelief.org Monday, Nov. 2, after 10 a.m. to apply. Applications for both funds close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

“Wyoming agricultural producers, businesses and nonprofits continue to endure uncertainty and hardships while working hard to stay afloat, keep Wyomingites employed, and provide critical services,” Wyoming Business Council CEO, Josh Dorrell said. “All entities are encouraged to prepare for Monday’s application launch by going to wyobizrelief.org and using the calculation worksheet, attending webinars or watching recorded webinars, and calling the listed toll-free number for assistance. We also encourage producers, businesses and nonprofits to help create awareness of the new funds.”

The Agriculture Fund has $90 million reserved to support Wyoming farmers and ranchers who have experienced business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards up to $250,000 are available for agricultural producers who were established on or before March 13, 2020.

The Endurance Fund has at least $24 million set aside for businesses and select nonprofits to cover COVID-19 related losses and expenses. Money available in this fund may increase as unused CARES Act dollars from other programs may be diverted into it. Awards up to $250,000 are available for affected Wyoming businesses with at least one full-time employee. Eligible nonprofits in Wyoming include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(12) and 501(c)(19) with no more than 50 percent of time spent on lobbying. There is no minimum employee requirement for nonprofits in this fund, making volunteer-run organizations eligible.

Eligible entities may apply for one of these funds (not both) and recipients of previous Business Relief Program awards (Interruption, Relief, and Mitigation funds) may apply for a new fund if they have incurred COVID-related losses or expenses since their previous application date.

The Business Council will hold Q&A webinars on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. Interested parties can register for those webinars at wyobizrelief.org. Details on the new funds, webinar recordings, video tutorials, and calculation worksheets are also available on the website.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAMS

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which are all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which open Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.

For more information about the Business Relief Program, please contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov.