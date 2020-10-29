10/29/2020

CFO Patronis on Historic GDP Growth: This is No Coincidence ~Underscores Need for COVID-19 Liability Protections~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement following reports that the U.S. economy grew by 33.1 percent between July and September. The CFO also highlighted the need for liability protections in supporting the recovery. To view the CFO's guiding principles for liability protections, click HERE. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "The fact that the American economy grew by more than 33 percent is truly historic. Our nation hasn't seen that kind of growth since the 1940s. Thank God we have leaders in Washington and Florida who understand the importance of letting folks get back to work. This recovery is no coincidence and the Trump Administration deserves much credit for these historic numbers. We can't let up. That's why this upcoming session we're pursuing COVID-19 liability protections so Florida businesses can keep hiring, making products, and providing services so families can provide for their loved ones." ### For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 29, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com , 850.413.2842

