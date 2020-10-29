Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Department of Health Announces Funding Opportunities for Nursing Home Visitation, Communication Aids

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health encourages Tennessee nursing homes to apply for funding for aids to facilitate in-person visitation in compliance with COVID19 safety guidelines. TDH recognizes the difficult challenges long-term care facilities have faced in protecting vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 response and developed Tennessee Long Term Care Facility Guidance to reunite these residents and their families in a safe and disciplined manner.

“We remain committed to our comprehensive and diligent efforts to protect the health and safety of our nursing homes residents, and we’re pleased to offer this opportunity to support facilities in preventing COVID-19 transmission during in-person visitation,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allows use of Civil Money Penalty Reinvestment funds to provide nursing homes with in-person visitation aids. Funding is strictly for in-person visitation, which includes purchase and/or rental of tents or other shelter for outdoor visitation, and/or clear dividers to create a physical barrier to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during in-person visits. The maximum funding request is $3,000 per nursing home, which can include installation, materials and shipping costs.

The TDH CMP Program is also accepting applications for COVID-19 communication technology funding to provide nursing home residents with adaptive technologies and accessories. Devices purchased through this funding support telehealth and virtual visitation. The maximum request of this funding is $3,000 per nursing home; however, requests for funding exceptions can be considered in certain circumstances, such as a facility with a large resident population. Nursing homes are eligible to apply for both COVID-19 funding opportunities through the CMP Program.

The CMP program offers opportunities for organizations to submit proposals for projects that will improve health outcomes and quality of care for Tennessee’s nursing home residents. Applications are due November 6, 2020. Applications and other information including sample contracts are available online at www.tn.gov/health/funding-opportunities.html. For more information contact Tennessee Nursing Home CMP Reinvestment Program Director Shaquallah Shanks at Shaquallah.Shanks@tn.gov or Assistant Director Kristyn Long at Kristyn.Long@tn.gov.  

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

