Thrive Global’s Latest Interview is With Healthcare Industry Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur, Eric Allison
Founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016, Thrive Global is an American conglomerate that sources and provides media focused on wellness, often through the scope of people's attitudes, as well as our social climate. Thrive Global looks to promote positivity, and in so doing, provides roadmaps to realization through the lens of those who have experienced business and personal success firsthand.
Currently, Eric Allison is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Atlanta-based investment management firm Staffing Venture Capital (SVC), leading all investment origination, due diligence, and execution activities. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of M&A at Golden One Ventures, where he practices mergers and acquisitions, consulting for mid-level companies from both the buy-side and the sell-side. With Eric at the helm, Golden One Ventures has completed multiple international deals, primarily in the technology and staffing industries. Its client base includes private equity groups, private companies, and mid-market individual investors. Simultaneously, Eric Allison also serves as the Director of Corporate Development at Premier Healthcare Professionals.
In his interview with Thrive Global, Allison gives a glimpse into his typical workday and his productivity habits. While his businesses have often been within the realm of healthcare staffing, Allison speaks to the culture of work within COVID-19 and how to remain focused during this time. The anecdotes and advice provided by Eric Allison by way of his interview are sure to prove helpful for an audience looking to gain experience in business.
About Eric Allison
As a businessman with a thirty-year career in both Staffing & Recruiting and Mergers & Acquisitions, Eric Allison has experienced many milestones. In 2001, he started his first business - Pulse Healthcare Staffing, a company providing nurses to healthcare facilities throughout the United States. Since then, he has founded four companies and grown countless others, developing an in-depth understanding of both the buy-side and sell-side of M&A.
From 2012 - 2013, Eric participated in the Executive Leadership Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business with a particular focus on leadership, marketing, and finance. Today, Eric is widely prominent across two distinct industries as a reliable professional with remarkable instincts.
