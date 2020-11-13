NIDEK Inc. Distributes Medmont Meridia Pro and Classic to U.S. Ophthalmologists and U.S. Optometrists
The Next Generation Advanced Corneal Topographer Builds on the Legacy of the Medmont E300SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medmont International Pty Ltd. and NIDEK Inc. are proud to announce its USA distribution partnership is being extended with the launch of the medmont meridia™ Advanced Topographer.
NIDEK INC will now be offering the Medmont Meridia Pro and Classic Advanced Corneal Topographer models to U.S. Optometrists, U.S. Ophthalmologists, and U.S. Ophthalmic Government tendered competitions.
The medmont meridia raises the bar on Medmont’s 20-year legacy of precision and performance that began with the company’s E300 corneal topographer. The medmont meridia extends the E300 topography performance by combining it with premium anterior, fluorescein imaging and videos, and array of dry-eye evaluation options, including detailed meibography. The versatile Professional model also includes a choice of proven dry eye grading scales and insightful patient reports.
If you are interested in learning more about the Meridia Pro and Classic Corneal topographers from a NIDEK INC representative, please contact Senior Product Marketing Manager, Keith Effert at keith_effert@nidek.com.
About Medmont
Medmont is a global leader in patient-focused optical innovations. All of us at Medmont bring to work every day the passion to optimize vision health for our Practitioners, Partner, and Patients. We collaborate with the world’s leading clinicians and researchers to find the utmost needs that lead to improved patient outcomes.
About NIDEK
Founded in Gamagori, Japan in 1971, NIDEK continues to be a global leader in research and development, design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic equipment. The United States subsidiary based in Silicon Valley, California, provides sales and service for ophthalmic lasers, refractive lasers, and many advanced diagnostic devices.
