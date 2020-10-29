Fifth annual youth pheasant hunting day at Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area and Fort Phil Kearny HMA hunt

Sheridan -

The fifth annual youth-only pheasant hunt at the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) near Buffalo will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Only youth hunters ages 17 and under are allowed to hunt pheasants on the WHMA. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they will be allowed to come and go throughout the day.

All youth hunters must be properly licensed and have a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp, available for purchase at all license selling agents and on the WGFD website. Resident hunters under the age of 14 do not need a bird license but must be accompanied by an adult. However, the adult is not allowed to take pheasants that day.

Additionally, participating youth hunters must have successfully completed a Hunter Safety Course or be enrolled in the Hunter Mentor Program. Hunters can enroll in the Hunter Mentor Program online. Any adult serving as a mentor to a youth hunter that day must possess a current Wyoming small game or game bird license and carry proof of having completed a Hunter Safety Course.

Adult hunters pursuing other species such as deer, elk, turkeys or upland birds may access the Bud Love area that day, but are not allowed to harvest pheasants.

All pheasant hunters on the Bud Love WHMA are required to wear one piece of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing while hunting such as a hat, vest, jacket or other visible garment.

Nonresident youth are welcome to participate, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.

Pheasant hunting will also be available to youth and families at the annual Fort Phil Kearny Hunter Management Area Family Pheasant Hunt. The hunt will take place this year on Nov. 28 and 29. There is no need to pre-register for the event, but please read and be familiar with the rules before arriving on the fort grounds.

- WGFD -