Lunch Session: 2020 Teacher of the Year, Amy Campbell

On November 4, the State Board is excited to host 2020 Washington State Teacher of the Year, Amy Campbell. At 12:15 p.m., Amy will present to the Board and take questions about her expertise in education.

After earning her Master in Teaching, Amy Campbell realized her deep passion for supporting students with unique learning needs and returned to school for an endorsement in special education. She has been teaching at Helen Baller Elementary School (Camas School District) for 12 years. In her position as a teacher of students with significant learning challenges, she collaborates with staff, parents, and community to develop individualized plans that focus on each student's unique skills, abilities, and interests to help them find their place among their peers in the school community. Amy does not live in a world of deficits. She lives and teaches a world of possibilities, potential, and opportunities.

Amy believes all children can learn, and to achieve her vision of academic success for all she implements innovative strategies geared to students' strengths. She develops ways, through collaboration with general education teachers, to integrate her students into their communities. She believes in the power of inclusion when everyone can participate in learning together and experience diversity as an asset. In 2020, Amy’s efforts were celebrated when she was chosen as the Washington State Teacher of the Year. Amy continues to teach and lead in her community but is excited to take advantage of the opportunity to share her message and inspiration with others.

Amy's personal life mission is to change the way people view people with disabilities and change the way people with disabilities see themselves.

Join the Board via Zoom at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82391085647. TVW will also cover the event, as well as the November 4 and 5 Board meeting. Find out more about the meeting on SBE's meetings page.