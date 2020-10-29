Global X ETFs Continues Expansion of Thematic Suite with Digital Infrastructure and CleanTech Launches

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launches of the Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) and the Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC). Both funds will join the firm’s $7 billion Thematic Growth family, which consists of an industry-leading 23 thematic ETFs.1



The emergence of a multitude of digital technologies is set to be a key driver of growth in the 2020s. Connectivity across billions of Internet of Things devices, alongside increased utilization of cloud storage, ultrafast 5G mobile networks, and sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms, is expected to drive robust demand for digital infrastructure, like data centers and cellular towers. At the same time, the strengthening global imperative to tackle climate change is driving further innovation among technologies that can potentially mitigate this impending risk.

“Across our suite of thematic ETFs, we’ve sought to provide investors targeted access to impactful and disruptive trends,” said Alex Ashby, head of product development at Global X ETFs. “With these new ETFs, investors have a unique opportunity to capture the global shift to clean technologies, and the building of the digital infrastructure that will serve as the backbone for continued digital innovation. We’re thrilled to utilize our expertise in thematic investing to expand our offering to these critical areas.”

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The common denominator for game-changing technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence is the physical digital infrastructure that enables the seamless transfer, computation, and storage of data. With surging demand and physical capacity constraints, data centers and cellular towers are real estate assets that could offer investors the potential for both growth and income generation. The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) seeks to provide investors access to data centers and cellular towers, as well as related digital infrastructure hardware, like semiconductors and processors.

Global X CleanTech ETF

Though climate change has been a part of the international dialogue for many years, the urgency of the threat has become more acute, and studies estimate that a that 4.0°C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 could result in a 10% reduction of average global economic output.2 The economic impacts may accelerate both government and private sector action to reduce or halt rapidly rising temperatures, in particular by leaning on clean technologies that will enable nations to meet international climate goals. The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) seeks to provide investors exposure to those companies involved in renewable energy production, energy storage, smart grid implementation, residential/commercial energy efficiency, and the production and provision of pollution-reducing products and solutions.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETFs, spanning disruptive technology, equity income, commodities, and hard-to-access emerging markets. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, model portfolios, and more at globalxetfs.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

Risk Information:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which the Funds may invest may be limited. CleanTech Companies typically face intense competition, short product lifecycles and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies may be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and in the supply and demand of renewable energy, tax incentives, subsidies and other governmental regulations and policies. Data Center REITs and Digital Infrastructure Companies are subject to risks associated with the real estate market, changes in demand for wireless infrastructure and connectivity, rapid product obsolescence, government regulations, and external risks including natural disasters and cyberattacks. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. The Funds are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds’ summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at www.globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Indxx or Solactive AG, nor does Indxx or Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Indxx or Solactive AG.

____________________

1 Source: Global X ETFs, as of 10/23/2020

2 Phys.org, “Heating our climate damages our economies: Study reveals greater costs than expected,” Aug 19, 2020.