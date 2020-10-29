Aloysius Ihezie Offers Expert Advice Surrounding Philanthropy In Africa
Non-profit Organization Founder Aloysius Ihezie Offers First-hand Insights Into Philanthropic Giving in Africa.MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A visionary entrepreneur and celebrated philanthropist, for the past five years, Aloysius Ihezie has been the name behind the revolutionary UK-based Ihezie Foundation. Focused on improving education for children in the UK, in and Africa, Nigeria-born Ihezie Foundation founder Aloysius provides an expert insight specifically into planning philanthropic endeavours in sub-Saharan Africa.
"Establishing a plan for philanthropic giving can often be an overwhelming task, particularly in places such as sub-Saharan Africa." Explains Aloysius Ihezie, speaking from his office located in Park Royal, North West London.
This, Ihezie says, first and foremost, is largely down to the sheer number of competing good causes already in need of support. "While a wealth of support already exists for many good causes, vital help is still required," adds the entrepreneur and philanthropist, "on a wide variety of fronts."
Accordingly, anyone looking to commit to philanthropic endeavours in Africa must, Aloysius Ihezie suggests, set a clear goal from the outset. "This will make the process infinitely more straightforward," explains Mr. Ihezie, "and help to determine what support can be given to who, as well as when, and where."
"First, ask yourself, 'What's my motivation for giving?'" advises Aloysius Ihezie. Establishing long-term, strategic giving can be a challenge, he reports, and, thus, determining one's primary motivation should always be a key starting point.
According to Aloysius Ihezie, motivations can range from righting wrongs which have been witnessed to solving specific social or other problems. Whatever an individual's philanthropic motivation, however, he or she must, the Ihezie Foundation creator says, understand from the outset what drives them. With a primary motivation—and, with that, most likely a key objective—established, the best possible decisions can be made about where a philanthropist's resources are best spent, Ihezie reports.
"The same will also help an individual to more easily outline their motivation to others, and provide a clear understanding of the basis of their philanthropic giving," adds the expert. This is crucial, he says, particularly in Africa, where regulation surrounding charitable efforts is often weak or otherwise lacking.
It's important, too, Aloysius Ihezie notes, to distinguish between traditional charity and modern philanthropy, whereby charity typically represents one-off donations and support, while philanthropy is a longer-term commitment to tackling the root cause of a particular issue.
Philanthropy also boasts another key differentiating factor, London-based Aloysius Ihezie points out, in the form of time. "For most philanthropic endeavours to be truly effective and to sustain lasting change and facilitate real impact, it's often about more than just financial investment," he explains, "and quite regularly also relies on a philanthropist's time, too."
At the end of the day, philanthropy is, Aloysius Ihezie says, for the most part, an inherently personal journey. There is, in fact, he suggests, no single 'right' or 'correct' path to follow. "Instead, it's about learning from others, and being poised at all times to make the most effective decisions about where your giving can have the most impact," adds the expert, wrapping up, "driven by your motivation and the problems you wish to help solve, committing appropriate resources and identifying grantees to work alongside in the process."
