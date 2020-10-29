Scholarship for Adult Career Technical Education Now Available for Vermonters

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor have announced the availability of a new $1,000 scholarship for eligible Vermonters to support training and other expenses incurred from enrollment in an adult career and technical education certificate program. The Adult Career Technical Education (CTE) Scholarship was created in partnership between the Department of Labor and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

The scholarship provides up to $1,000 for Vermonters to cover training and other costs associated with participating in a CTE certificate program that will enhance employability and support growth along a career path. $162,000 in funding for the scholarships was made available using the Vermont Department of Labor’s training funds and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’ve always been a champion of technical education and as we continue to re-open our economy during this pandemic, I encourage Vermonters to consider enrolling in one of these valuable training opportunities,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Industry recognized credentials are key to getting a job in a high-demand field faster - and at a lower cost - than a traditional degree program, and this scholarship opportunity will help Vermonters access the critical skills trainings needed for good jobs that are available.”

Occupational skills training at regional CTEs help workers earn valuable industry-recognized credentials. Trainings are available in automotive, cosmetology, medical (LNA, phlebotomy, etc.), commercial driver’s license (CDL), information technology (IT), professional services, building trades and more. Adult CTE providers train over 3,000 students annually, awarding over 700 industry-recognized credentials.

“We know based on unemployment numbers there are many Vermonters who have been impacted greatly by the pandemic through job elimination, layoffs, furloughs and other related circumstances that are preventing them from returning to work. The CTE scholarship meets Vermonters where they are, whether advancing through their career field and seeking additional training or pursuing a new career pathway. Upskilling and reskilling will continue to be a crucial component to our recovery efforts from the pandemic here in Vermont.”

To be eligible, participants must:

Be a Vermont resident and eligible for employment;

Have graduated from high school; and

Completed a career consultation with a Vermont Department of Labor job specialist.

Those interested in applying for the Adult CTE Scholarship may complete a form of inquiry through the Department of Labor website at labor.vermont.gov/JobSearchVermont. A Department of Labor job specialist will follow up to schedule a consultation and refer applicants to this scholarship program and any other resources available.