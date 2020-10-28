When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 28, 2020 FDA Publish Date: October 29, 2020 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Deviations from the specified cleaning methods may impair infusion pump Company Name: Baxter International Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Baxter International Inc. announced today it has issued an Urgent Device Correction to reinforce important safety information regarding cleaning practices of all Spectrum infusion pumps distributed in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, as deviations from the specified cleaning methods may impair infusion pump functionality and performance. Baxter previously communicated this information to customers directly in a Safety Alert on April 1, 2020 and subsequently via an Urgent Device Correction notification on August 28, 2020.

Deviations from the cleaning methods described in product-specific Operator’s Manuals may lead to residue buildup or corrosion of the electrical pins (e.g. depressed pins) on the infusion pump rear case and battery electrical contacts. This could result in notifications that the user should check the battery, or that batteries are not charging or holding their charge. If a device has residue buildup or corrosion, and is running solely on battery power, the pump may shut down without alarming or alerting the user. An undetected or abrupt discontinuation in medication delivery may lead to a delay or interruption of intended treatment. Depending on various factors, including the medication being infused, the volume and rate of the infusion, the route of administration, and patient status and comorbidities, this could result in serious adverse health consequences or death. To date, Baxter has received 16 reports of serious injuries that may have resulted from improper cleaning practice-related residue buildup and/or corrosion.

In addition to adhering to the cleaning instructions provided in the Operator’s Manuals for the products listed below, Baxter is instructing customers to assess the rear case electrical pins and battery electrical contacts for residue buildup or corrosion and depressed pins. Baxter is also recommending to have backup devices readily available when infusing critical medications. Additionally, the infusion pumps should be connected to AC power when possible to prevent battery depletion. Finally, Baxter will be clarifying the Instructions for Use (IFU) to recommend a routine inspection to identify signs of residue buildup, corrosion and depressed pins. Once completed, Baxter will issue a written notification to inform customers of the availability of the updated IFU, which will be accessible in Baxter’s Global Technical E-Service Center: https://service.baxter.com.

Product Code Product Description Serial Number 35700BAX SIGMA SPECTRUM Infusion System (V6 Platform) All 35700ABB 35700BAX2 SIGMA SPECTRUM Infusion System (V8 Platform) 3570009 Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software

Customers with additional questions can contact their Baxter sales representative or Baxter Technical Assistance at 800-356-3454 (choose option 1) Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central Time. Any adverse events experienced with the use of these products may be reported using one of the following options:

Calling Baxter Product Surveillance at 800-437-5176 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time

Emailing Baxter at: corporate_product_complaints_round_lake@baxter.com

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Baxter is voluntarily issuing this Urgent Device Correction with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Baxter

